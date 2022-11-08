Republican Blaise Ingoglia had a huge majority of the electorate Tuesday night and appeared to be cruising to victory to the Florida Senate District 11 and will represent Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and part of Pasco counties.
Ingoglia’s opponent, Green Party candidate Brian Moore, was far behind in the counties reporting at press time.
Ingoglia has been a member of the Florida House of Representatives since 2014 and was term-limited out this year. He decided to stay in politics and run for the Senate.
Ingoglia rose to political prominence in 2007 when he sponsored a series of “Government Gone Wild” seminars designed to expose government waste and excess spending in Hernando County.
Those seminars raised Ingoglia’s profile in the Republican party and gained him supporters. His animated personality endeared him to GOP leaders and he rose through the ranks and achieved prominence on local and state levels.
He eventually became chairman of the Hernando County Republican Executive Committee and vice chair of the Florida Republican Party. In 2014, he became a member of the Florida House of Representatives.
Moore, a self-proclaimed civic activist, was the presidential nominee of the Socialist Party USA for the 2008 U.S. presidential election.
Moore ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic Party nomination for the 2010 Florida gubernatorial election but was trounced by Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Democrat Alex Sink in the primary.
In the 2020 presidential campaign, Moore filed to get on the ballot in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary but withdrew from the race.
Moore told the Chronicle he respects the decision of the people and will continue to advocate for change.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
