A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper has thrown his hat back in the ring in a bid to serve in the Florida state legislature.
Tod Cloud officially filed to seek the District 23 seat in the House in 2024, when current incumbent Rep. Ralph Massullo's term limits out. Cloud ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2022, finishing second in a three-way race in the August primary election.
