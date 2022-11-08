Incumbent U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis, Republican, now represents Citrus County in Washington, D.C.
With Florida’s adoption of a new congressional map earlier this year, its 12th congressional district shifted north. It now includes all of Citrus and Hernando counties as well as the vast majority of Pasco County.
Bilirakis easily bested his challenger, Democrat Kimberly Walker. Bilirakis captured 200,421 votes (69.7%) while Walker got 86,888 (30.2%) of the votes.
“I’m humbled by the confidence constituents have placed in me and I thank my opponent for a civil debate about how to improve the lives of our neighbors while strengthening our community and country,” said Congressman Gus Bilirakis.
