Governor
Ron DeSantis, R, 3,827,578 votes (58.2%)
Charlie Crist, D, 2,709,566 votes (41.1%)
Hector Roos, LBF, 16,258 votes (0.2%)
Carmen Jackie Gimenez, NPA, 26,671 votes (0.4%)
Attorney General
Ashely Moody, R, 3,886,598 votes (59.6%)
Aramis Ayala, D, 2,629,829 votes (40.3%)
Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Patronis, R, 3,779,483 votes (58.4%)
Adam Hattersley, D, 2,688,189 votes (41.5%)
Commissioner of Agriculture
Wilton Simpson, R, 3,838,865 votes (58.5%)
Naomi Esther Blemur, D, 2,721,725 votes (41.4%)
County Commission District 2
Diana Finegan, R, 56,742 votes (78%)
Paul M. Grogan, NPA, 15,969 votes (21.9%)
School Board Seat 5
Joe Faherty, 38,047 votes (57.4%)
Linda Powers, 28,205 (42.5%)
State Senate District 11
Blaise Ingoglia, R, 167,685 votes (74.4%)
Brian Moore, Green Party, 57,478 votes (25.5%)
Mosquito Control Board Seat 3
Joe Adams, 31,901 votes (49.7%)
Tracy Lord, 18,469 votes (28.8%)
Steve Pochis, 13,723 votes (21.4%)
Inverness Council, Seat 1
John Labriola, 980 votes (36.3%)
Crystal Lizanich, 1,019 votes (37.7%)
David Ryan 699 votes (25.9%)
Inverness mayoral race
Robert “Bob” Plaisted 1,836 votes (65.3%)
Michael “Max” Schulman 974 votes (34.6%)
Homosassa Special Water District
Jessica Ann MacRae, 1,426 votes (78.7%)
Teresa Olds, 385 votes (21.2%)
U.S. Senate
Marco Rubio, R, 3,707,823 votes (56.5%)
Val Demings, D, 2,781,110 votes (42.4%)
Dennis Misigoy, LBF, 26,660 votes (0.4%)
Steven B. Grant, NPA, 26,780 votes (0.4%)
Tuan TQ Nguyen, NPA, 14,539 votes (0.2%)
U.S. House District 12
Gus Michael Bilirakis, R, 200,421 votes (69.7%)
Kimberly Walker, D, 86,888 votes (30.2%)
Amendment 1: Limit Assessment of Real Property
Amendments require 60% to pass
Yes 3,345,763 votes (56.9%)
No 2,532,908 votes (43%)
Amendment 2: Abolish Constitutional Revision Committee
Amendments require 60% to pass
Yes 3,114,526 votes (53.3%)
No 2,719,554 votes (46.6%)
Amendment 3: Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption
Amendments require 60% to pass
Yes 3,482,275 votes (57.8%)
No 2,540,375 votes (42.1%)
