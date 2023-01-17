Book, Line and Sinker

Central Ridge Elementary School student James Weber, 11, fishes under bluebird skies under the watchful eye of Capt. Lee Wells of Flood Tide Fishing Company on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. Capt. Wells, along with many other professional fishing guides, took youngsters on the water teaching lessons that are not often found in the classroom.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Amidst the cool breeze and sunny skies, dozens of fifth-grade students from around the county set off on boats manned by local fishing charter captains Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, to learn about our coastal wildlife and ecosystem, and how they play a role in it.

The Book, Line & Thinkers program is an annual field trip put on by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) and Homosassa Guides Association that is free for all Citrus County fifth-graders to participate in.

Book, Line and Sinker

James Weber, 11, reels in a ladyfish Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, as Capt. Lee Wells gives the youngster some encouragement.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Book, Line and Sinker

Brantley Lindsay, 10, works a live shrimp in hopes of attracting a fish Tuesday morning, Jan. 17.
Book, Line and Sinker

Eleven-year-old Anthony Lamb soaks his feet in Kings Bay on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, as he and other Central Ridge Elementary School students take part in the educational Book, Line & Thinker program.
Book, Line and Sinker

Fishing guides slowly idle across Kings Bay on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, with dozens of Citrus County School District students as part of the Book, Line & Thinker program.
Book, Line and Sinker

Boat captains had all the fishing gear ready to go for Central Ridge Elementary School students to reel in fish Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Book, Line and Sinker

Central Ridge Elementary School students were able to use live shrimp to attract fish to their boats.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.