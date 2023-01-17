Amidst the cool breeze and sunny skies, dozens of fifth-grade students from around the county set off on boats manned by local fishing charter captains Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, to learn about our coastal wildlife and ecosystem, and how they play a role in it.
The Book, Line & Thinkers program is an annual field trip put on by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) and Homosassa Guides Association that is free for all Citrus County fifth-graders to participate in.
For the past week, students and guides have been launching out of three locations: Plantation in Crystal River, the National Wildlife Refuge Complex in Crystal River, and the Riverside Resort in Homosassa.
The Chronicle joined boat captain and program founder Mike Baize and the crew at the wildlife refuge Tuesday morning as they embarked on the waters of Crystal River with students of Central Ridge Elementary School.
Braylon Karriem of CRE was brimming with excitement after coming off one of the fishing boats Tuesday morning, asking all his friends how many fish they caught. Everyone on his boat caught at least two fish, including Israel Ortiz who caught three big ladyfish or Elops fish.
“I caught a ladyfish and a trout, and they were really heavy,” said Karriem. “We were going to see manatees, but we didn’t have enough time because we were catching so much fish. We had a lot of fun.”
Whenever a student caught a fish, they would then weigh it and identify which species it was before releasing it back into the water. Some even caught some hungry blue crabs.
Anthony Lamb said his favorite part of going on a boat is usually jumping in the water, but since it was a field trip, he couldn’t do that. “It’s really fun going on a boat. … It was awesome. We caught ladyfish and almost caught something else that looked like a mackerel.”
In addition to the fishing, there were three educational stations set up: eelgrass restoration, the water cycle and Florida aquifer, and animal classification.
The eel grass restoration station was led by volunteers from Save Crystal River (SCR) who showed the students the importance of the plant in restoring the local waterways, as well as having the proper anchor for boats so that the eel grass doesn’t get ripped up.
“This is our way of educating the kids and getting them to buy in to protecting the environment,” said SCR volunteer Jodi Shinnick.
The kids learned that in order for the eel grass not to be pulled up by boaters, forming “anchor scars,” which eelgrass doesn’t regrow on by itself, they need to use seagrass-friendly anchors like the manual SPUD poles and power poles that don’t drag along the bottom. Otherwise, it all has to be replanted by hand.
They also got to trim and plant their own baby eelgrass plants that were then planted in a bucket of sand and river water. Most were exclaiming, “It’s so cold,” as they stuck their hands in the water.
These plants were taken with them back to their classrooms to be taken care of until they are ready to be planted in May.
At the end, when asked what they would tell their parents they learned about eelgrass, student Harper Webb answered, “We should definitely get the pole anchor instead of the mushroom anchor.”
Additionally, if the students write letters to their legislators about their day and experience with Book, Line & Thinkers, as well as do a little presentation on their classroom’s eelgrass, then their teacher will get a monetary reward if they win, according to Liz Thompson and Marie Bienkowski at SCR.
More than 1,500 fifth-grade students around the county are getting to experience the wonders right in their backyard for the first time ever.
“For a lot of these kids, they’ve never been on a boat, they’ve never held a fishing rod, they don’t get those experiences with their family unfortunately,” said CRE fifth grade teacher Kaitlyn Miller. “So being able to provide something so close and free for them where everyone gets to come, it’s just really cool. This was hands down the best field trip ever.”
This field trip is provided free to every student due to the fundraising efforts made by the Citrus County Education Foundation and the volunteers that sign up to help teach the kids.
“It’s probably my favorite program we have,” said Shaunda Burdette, executive director of CCEF. “I love this one because it’s real-time learning. It’s the now. So often the kids don’t get to live it, and it’s amazing that they get to be hands on but they also get to live in the moment. And it’s that whole citizen piece, to be a good citizen, you’ve got to do your part when you live here by the water.”
Burdette also expressed her gratitude to the community for its support of the education foundation and granting them the ability to provide these unique learning opportunities.
“We raised the money so we can pay for the captains and supplies, so it all goes right back to the kids and community," said Baize, founder of the program and boat captain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.