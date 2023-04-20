A student was arrested Thursday, April 20, following a phone call threat made at Citrus Springs Elementary School that morning.
A staff member at the school immediately notified Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a voicemail on the school’s phone threatening violence. The caller said, “Watch all of your students.”
A collaborative investigation by CCSO and the school district into the origin of the call found that it came from a Miami-Dade area code phone number, the caller spoke in both Spanish and English and they did not mention the school by name.
All CSES families were immediately notified of the threat and security at all Citrus County Schools was increased for the day.
“We understand this threat, even though isolated to Citrus Springs Elementary, spread throughout our other schools rapidly,” said Lindsay Blair, spokeswoman for Citrus County Schools. “Please understand that the school administration, along with our partners at the Sheriff’s Office, worked very quickly to investigate the threat to ensure students and staff were safe at all schools.”
This is the second threat made against a school in Citrus County this month. At this time, no charges have been filed for the incident at Seven Rivers Christian School on April 14, per a CCSO spokesperson.
“We want to remind all families and students that it is against our Code of Conduct to threaten the safety of any of our schools at any time,” said Blair. “If a student is caught making a violent threat or causing a disturbance in school, that student will be fully prosecuted.”
Anyone with any information related to this investigation should contact CCSO’s non-emergency line at 352-248-2790, crime stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or relay the information to school administration.
