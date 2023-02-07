Mahaela Sleeper, second-year Academy of Environmental Science (AES) student and sophomore at Citrus High School, has been selected as one of only 100 students across the nation to represent Inverness as a National Youth Delegate to the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment (WYSE) at George Mason University in Washington, D.C.
“I’m excited to meet a lot of people who share a similar thought process to me, somewhere I hope I’ll fit in nicely,” Sleeper said. “I don’t really know what to expect, this has all been very new.”
WYSE is a highly selective and prestigious annual conference, put on by George Mason University along with partners National Geographic and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, in which 100 student leaders from around the country travel to D.C. to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. Sleeper was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.
When Sleeper received the invitation in the mail, though, at first, she thought it was a scam. As she read the invitation and realized it was serious, she became really excited.
“I didn’t apply or anything; it just came in the mail one day,” Sleeper said. “I was like ‘whoa this is really cool; this is something I really want to do.’ It does say you have to be nominated by someone, but if I got nominated, I don’t know who nominated me. All my teacher’s lips are shut, and it could have been anybody.”
AES really helped open her eyes to becoming an advocate for the environment and preservation of the natural landscape. In the last year, the environmental side of the biological sciences has really come to the forefront for Sleeper.
“There’s stuff going on in the environment that needs people to speak up for it,” Sleeper said. “It needs people who are willing to advocate for it. And even though I don’t know exactly what I want to do, I do know that no matter what I do I’m always going to be trying to get into the field of preservation.”
In addition to activities at AES, Sleeper has recently become a member of the Floral City Heritage Council, as she currently spends time volunteering at the Floral City Heritage Museum. She also volunteers at Ziggy’s Haven Bird Sanctuary helping take care of the birds, as well as plays French horn for CHS’s concert band and trumpet for jazz band.
With potential pathways for college still up in the air as a sophomore, future career ideas she’s been tossing around include geneticist, anything with microbiology and pathogens, or anything involving marine biology.
Since several of her family members have worked for Lindblad Expeditions by National Geographic, Sleeper has always been more exposed to environmental topics and marine biology from a young age.
“I’ve just always loved that aspect of adventure and science, but it was eighth grade when I was really like ‘this is what I want to do, some sort of biology thing,’” Sleeper said. “It was my ELA teacher Ms. (Sandy) Balfour who was a very inspiring person. She challenged me intellectually, which was something I lacked in a lot of my classes … and we did a career search project and that’s when I really got set on going to the Academy. So, I really have her to thank for a lot of things.”
WYSE will be held from June 25 to 30. Sleeper and her family will be spending nearly a week in Washington, D.C., their first time visiting the nation’s capital.
During the Summit, students get a hands-on, interactive learning experience through explorations of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and through exclusive field visits, special access to, and activities with, researchers, scientists, directors and staff.
Plus, the experiential parts are complemented by several guest speakers, ranging from prominent scientists to directors of programs and from researchers to recent college graduates already successful in the field. The students can also choose to take a tour of the capital and network with other future leaders.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
