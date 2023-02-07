Mahaela Sleeper

Mahaela Sleeper, second-year Academy of Environmental Science (AES) student and sophomore at Citrus High School, will be attending the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment (WYSE) at George Mason University in Washington, D.C., as the National Youth Delegate representing Inverness.

 Special to the Chronicle

Mahaela Sleeper, second-year Academy of Environmental Science (AES) student and sophomore at Citrus High School, has been selected as one of only 100 students across the nation to represent Inverness as a National Youth Delegate to the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment (WYSE) at George Mason University in Washington, D.C.

“I’m excited to meet a lot of people who share a similar thought process to me, somewhere I hope I’ll fit in nicely,” Sleeper said. “I don’t really know what to expect, this has all been very new.”

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

