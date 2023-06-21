11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

A battle is playing out at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals over a 2022 Florida law dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act."

TALLAHASSEE — University professors and students are urging a federal appeals court to uphold a decision blocking a 2022 Florida law that would restrict the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms — a law that Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Attorneys for two sets of plaintiffs filed briefs Friday arguing that the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should back a preliminary injunction that Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued in November against the law. The plaintiffs contend, in part, the law violates speech rights and academic freedom.

