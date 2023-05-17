Senator Ingoglia lifting competition 1

Florida State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia channels his inner Hulk Hogan on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, after bench-pressing 305 pounds several times inside the weight room at Crystal River High School. The senator was recently challenged to a lifting competition by a student and accepted. He easily won the lift-off.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

That age-old question we’ve all pondered at some point in our lives … How much can you bench, bro?

A Florida state senator and a high school junior walk into a weight room. Only one can reign victorious. Place your bets now as the two warm up.

Senator Ingoglia lifting competition 2

Florida State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia warms up on the bench press Wednesday afternoon, May 17, inside Crystal River High School's weightlifting gym as he prepares for a light-hearted competition with Conner Cooper, a student at the school.
Senator Ingoglia lifting competition 3

Crystal River High School student Conner Cooper prepares to lift Wednesday afternoon, May 17, during a weight-lifting competition at his school. He recently challenged Florida State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, who won the light-hearted competition. Fellow lifter Tim Gray, left, who also competed in the lifting event, spots for Cooper.
Senator Ingoglia lifting competition 4

Florida State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia prepares to lift Wednesday afternoon, May 17, as he and Conner Cooper, a student at the school, take part in a friendly lifting competition. The Senator won the competition, handily benching 305 pounds several times consecutively. Many of Crystal River High's football team members look on during the competition.

