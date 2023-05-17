That age-old question we’ve all pondered at some point in our lives … How much can you bench, bro?
A Florida state senator and a high school junior walk into a weight room. Only one can reign victorious. Place your bets now as the two warm up.
A months-long awaited challenge culminated in a face-off Wednesday, May 17, in the weight room of Crystal River High School as Blaise Ingoglia, Florida state senator for District 11, competed against junior Conner Cooper to see who could lift more weight.
“I knew I was going to have to put up a fight,” said Cooper. “It was a competition, but at the end of the day, it was just for the fun of it. Whether I lost or I won, I’m still going to be by his side.”
They started at 185 pounds, both passing that round. However, as they added more weight for the next round, Cooper was unable to lift it. So, in a planned plot twist, 16-year-old Tim Gray subbed in for Cooper as his alternate for the competition.
Gray, as put by both Cooper and Ingoglia following the competition, is a “freak of nature” when it comes to weightlifting. He is also third in the state and sixth in the nation for wrestling. Cooper plays basketball and football as defensive line, so weightlifting is not his main sport.
“He was my champion,” Cooper said. “I knew that if I failed, he’d have my back.”
Onward the competition went as Gray warmed up to make his attempt at lifting his max weight, 305 pounds. However, after two attempts, the 305 was just out of reach for Gray that day.
“Lifting is kind of weird, some days are good, some days it’s hard,” Gray said. “It’s good to compete with people who are stronger than me and I had fun.”
Ingoglia on the other hand successfully lifted the 305 pounds, and did it several times consecutively.
“I didn’t expect that much from him, but it was a great time,” Cooper said. “I really do appreciate him and I wish him the best of luck.”
“It was fun, and I think it’s important to teach young people that people in elected office, ‘politicians,’ although I don’t view myself as a politician, we’re just everyday people just like them and our job is to help them out,” Ingoglia said.
He also told the story of how this challenge came about, which began a few months back when a group of local high school students traveled to Tallahassee and met with Ingoglia there.
“We were doing a big selfie and taking pictures and Conner walked up and I asked him what he wanted to do, and he started talking about playing sports,” said Ingoglia. “When you look at Conner, he looks like the prototypical quarterback, but then he said he plays defensive line, so I said, ‘Are you kidding me? You’re too skinny!’ And he said, ‘Well I can lift more than you’ and I said, ‘You want to bet?’”
Months later and 52-year-old Ingoglia reigns victorious in the CRHS weight room.
After it was over, Ingoglia addressed the students in the room, the majority of whom were the CRHS football team who turned up to watch.
“I wish you guys nothing but the best of luck and success in what you do,” Ingoglia said. “Sports and a competitive spirit is what keeps on driving me to be better and better. … Competition makes you stronger and better. So, while I did not take any of this lightly, I came in here to whoop some butt – quite frankly I’m surprised that I won – but you’ve got a great school here, and just know this: I’m a state senator, but I am always here for you. If there’s anything I can do to help you guys, just let me know. My door is always open.”
