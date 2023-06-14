A growing number of school districts across several U.S. states are filing lawsuits against Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok for damages they say students are experiencing due to the apps.
The Citrus County School Board has now agreed to join this movement in an effort to see some change in how these social media platforms interact with kids.
Bay County School Board attorney Franklin Harrison, who has been very involved in this process, presented the information to the CCSB at the regular School Board meeting Tuesday afternoon, June 13.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
"We have more Baker Acts now than we ever had," said Harrison. "Not all of that is due to social media, but I think a lot of it is. Another thing we have learned is that school districts have had to hire more health professionals, develop lesson plans for the arms of social media, requires more training by educators and staff, increased disciplinary measures, bullying, harassments and threats that originate on social media … ."
The purpose of this lawsuit, said Harrison, is to get some accountability from these social media platforms. Not only do they try to keep users on the app to make as much money off of ads as possible, but they also use adaptable algorithms specifically tailored to each user to keep people on the app.
Some of these cases have even involved parents of kids who committed suicide due in some part to social media.
All costs of participating in this movement would be covered by the law firm, so no costs would be incurred by the district. This isn't a class action lawsuit that a bunch of school districts are applying for, though. It is separately filed lawsuits that will then be consolidated and presented before a single judge at state level.
Upon settlement, an approximately one-third contingency fee would be paid to the law firm, but if there is no settlement awarded or if the case is lost, the law firm will incur the cost and the district will not pay anything.
The ultimate goal of all of this is "injunctive relief," said CCSB attorney Wes Bradshaw. This would force the social media companies to change their policies and algorithms to no longer target kids and cause harm to children.
CCSB member Sandy Counts expressed her concern about whether this will actually do any good for the kids.
"I want to know if they're going to change the rules," Counts said. "Right now, Google thinks a 13-year-old is an adult and parents can't shut down their site and monitor their phones and things like that. So, I want to know how are our kids going to benefit because we're only going to think about what's good for them."
"That's certainly part of it, we want to see them change the way that they do business, but also we want to get school districts reimbursed for the costs in real dollars that you could be spending on educational purposes," Harrison said.
"It's going to take a lot to make them change," Counts said.
"Yes, it will, but if you don't do anything, they'll never change at all," Bradshaw said.
Also, during the meeting, several updates were given, including that the construction projects at Floral City Elementary School are fully underway now, UF has filled all the athletic trainer positions for the district for the coming school year, and negotiations concerning the leasing of the district's unused towers for cell service in Inverness are continuing after positive inspection results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.