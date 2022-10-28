Citrus County School District officials provided a State of the District at the school board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, to give an overview of the district’s progress in the 2021-22 school year and areas to improve in the coming years.
Here are some key highlights from the presentation:
It started off showcasing several recognitions and awards the district and its employees have received. Those most recent include the designation as a Purple Star School District for its support of military families, 2023 Project Lead the Way National Award for Teacher of the Year in Computer Science to Jerry Swiatek of Citrus High School; 2022 FHSAA’s Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award to Crystal River Middle School, which it has won for three consecutive years; 2022 National Golden Food Service Director of the Year to Roy Pistone, director of Food & Nutrition; and the induction of school board member Thomas Kennedy as president of the Florida School Boards Association.
The class of 2022 earned an overall $7.2 million in scholarships; $2.96 million from Bright Futures, $622,054 in local scholarships, and $3,693,571 in military scholarships. That’s an overall increase of more than $2.5 million from the previous year.
More students applied to college in 2021-22 than the previous year, however, acceptance rates were the same. Of the 115 who applied to Florida State University, 48 were accepted. For the University of Florida, 33 were accepted out of 92 applicants. For University of Central Florida, 34 were accepted out of 123. For University of South Florida, 88 were accepted out of 179.
Citrus County had two National Merit Scholar Finalists (top 1 percent of high school seniors in the U.S.) and three National Merit Commended Scholars (top two percent of high school seniors in the U.S.) in the 2021-22 year.
In 2021, Citrus County families saved approximately $1.1 million through acceleration opportunities, meaning Accelerated Placement courses, International Baccalaureate (IB), and Dual Enrollment (DE).
The district saw 697 of its students passed an Industry Certification Exam in 2022 as well.
The average ACT scores for the district were well above the scores required for graduation with Lecanto High School receiving the highest scores among the three high schools.
The average SAT scores for district just passed the graduation requirements by a few points; the district average for Evidence-Based Reading and Writing was 5 points above requirement at 485, the average for Math was 26 points above at 446. LHS received the highest scores as well, while Citrus High School average scores fell just below the requirements.
The four-year graduation rate for the class of 2021 was 88 percent, based on following a ninth-grade cohort for four years to see the percentage of students who graduate on time. Students not counted as graduates include dropouts, students still in school after four years, special diploma recipients, certificate of completion recipients, and GED earners.
The 2022 graduation rate will be released by January. Of course, the goal is always 100 percent, district officials said.
The topic of mental health with students is major, and while the 2021-22 school year saw high numbers of students receiving services from Lifestream Behavioral Services, so far this school year there has been a noticeable decrease in the number of students needing these services.
This past July, 78 students received Lifestream services, compared to 93 in 2021. Similarly, 82 received services in August and 89 in September, compared to 102 and 113 respectively in 2021.
As of Oct. 14, there has been six on-campus Baker Acts total since the school year started in August. In 2021-22, the total was 46, and in 2020-21, the total was 100.
The presentation also included how the 2022-24 ESSER Funds provided by the government will be spent, including $913,822 going toward several programs in 2023-24, such as extracurricular camps, middle school enrichment program and after-school extracurricular and tutoring.
ESSER funding will also be put toward things like Civics and Government course curricula and books, summer school programs, targeted math and STEM items, Varsity Tutors, and curriculum associates professional development at eight RAISE schools.
RAISE schools are those elementary schools identified as having 50 percent or more students in any grade level score below a three on the most recent FSA ELA test. These schools in the district will receive extra support to raise their test scores, including after-school tutoring with Varsity Tutors.
The achievement gap percentage points between subgroups in the district overall is better than the state average, however there are still several areas with room for improvement.
In all four core subject areas (math, science, social studies and ELA) and graduation rate for 2020-21, the district’s achievement gap for students with disabilities versus non-SWD is worse than the state.
In science and graduation rate, the gap between African-American and white students is worse than the state. In ELA and social studies, the gap between English Language Learners and non-ELL is worse than the state as well.
The goal is to continue shrinking the achievement gaps each year with further support to students and staff.
Additionally, Withlacoochee Technical College will soon be expanding its Dual Enrollment opportunities by offering a larger capacity Welding Technology class in 2023-24, as well as a new Automotive Service Technology class this year.
In the future, WTC is planning to offer Aviation Airframe Mechanics and Aviation Powerplant Mechanics programs with dual enrollment opportunity for seniors to enroll in the first course of the program and a secondary opportunity for juniors and possibly sophomores to enroll in a secondary feeder program Aviation Assembly and Fabrication.
To view the full State of the District PowerPoint presentation, go to tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4 and open the item toward the bottom of the meeting agenda. To watch Tuesday’s meeting, go to youtube.com/user/citrus schools.
