The aging city sewer pipe currently running through the center of the Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) campus is degrading and needs to be replaced as soon as possible.
The pipe connects the sewer line that runs parallel to State Road 44 with the lift station located at the rear of the WTC campus to the south and runs in close proximity to the buildings.
At the regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, board members approved a temporary construction easement agreement for the City of Inverness to make these repairs to the sewer system on CCSB property.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The current pipe will be filled with a cementitious grout in order to avoid further deterioration that may lead to subsidence. This is a more cost-effective solution to abandoning a pipeline compared with traditional methods such as excavation and removal.
Once filled, it will be replaced with a modern pipe that is large enough to accommodate growth in the city's system and relocated to the west around the buildings.
An as-built survey of the improvements and new maintenance easement will be executed following the construction process. The cost will be paid by the city.
Also at the meeting, the district’s Human Resources department reported that the Feb. 8 career fair had a huge turnout with more than 70 people showing up.
Two instructional contracts were offered on the spot while there were 17 applicants for substitute teaching. There was also a custodian hired for Forest Ridge Elementary School and several people expressed interest or applied for the food service, bus driver and bus aide positions.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.