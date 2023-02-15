Citrus County School District Logo

The aging city sewer pipe currently running through the center of the Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) campus is degrading and needs to be replaced as soon as possible.

The pipe connects the sewer line that runs parallel to State Road 44 with the lift station located at the rear of the WTC campus to the south and runs in close proximity to the buildings.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.