The topics of mental health and parent involvement are huge for education in today’s post-pandemic and social media-run world. For the Citrus County School District, the policies concerning parental access to information and suicide prevention are getting updates.
The parental access to information policy item IV will now read: “Parents have the right to access and review all school records, including medical records, pertaining to their minor child.
Parents shall be notified of any change in student’s services or monitoring related to the student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being, unless: prohibited by law; or if the parent is the subject of an investigation of a crime committed against the minor child and a law enforcement agency or official requests that the information not be released; or a reasonably prudent person would believe that disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment or neglect.”
The final item on the suicide prevention policy reads: “Annually the District and local mobile response teams coordinate with each other on the suicide screening assessment tool to be used to ensure they are using the same screening instrument.”
Both of these policy changes were reviewed back on Aug. 18 and presented to the school board on Sept. 17. Now, following advertising to the public, they are up for final approval at the regular school board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Other business at the meeting includes opening with presentations highlighting students and community support to the district, several construction and maintenance items on the agenda, as well as approval of the 2023-24 school calendar.
Additionally, Constance Kane will be appointed to assistant principal of Crystal River Primary School and Barbara Bogart will be appointed assistant principal of Rock Crusher Elementary.
Before the meeting, the school board will host its annual meeting of leasing corporation, which is a formal meeting held each year to reestablish the school board as a leasing corporation and reaffirm each member’s position in it.
For information or to view complete agenda items and documents, go to tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch the live meeting, go to youtube.com/user/CitrusSchools. The in-person meeting will begin at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the district office, 1007 W. Main St., Inverness.
