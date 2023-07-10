Citrus County School District Logo

Alongside the usual summer renewals of district contracts and programs for the coming 2023-24 school year, the Citrus County School Board is set to approve at the regular meeting Tuesday, July 11, several updates to contracts which provide various therapy services to students in the district, as well as policy updates.

Among the policies is an update to Policy 6.543 Illness or Injury in Line of Duty Leave, allowing those in the Risk Management Department a maximum of 10 days leave each school year, an increase from the former seven days allowance.

