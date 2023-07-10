Alongside the usual summer renewals of district contracts and programs for the coming 2023-24 school year, the Citrus County School Board is set to approve at the regular meeting Tuesday, July 11, several updates to contracts which provide various therapy services to students in the district, as well as policy updates.
Among the policies is an update to Policy 6.543 Illness or Injury in Line of Duty Leave, allowing those in the Risk Management Department a maximum of 10 days leave each school year, an increase from the former seven days allowance.
The "No Child Left Behind Act" is being repealed, to be replaced with the new "Every Student Succeeds Act" (ESSA). Where "No Child Left Behind" established a universal accountability system for all states to follow in ensuring their students' success, ESSA gives states more power in determining their own accountability methods to best measure student success in their own states.
Additionally, the Board is set to approve requests to advertise for two policy updates and one new policy, meaning the public will then be able to give input on the changes. The policy updates cover suicide prevention, specifically what topics will be discussed for education in preventing suicide, as well as updates to how the district manages student records.
The new policy is "Administration of Opiate Antagonists-Naloxone" which outlines the use of Naloxone on school grounds to combat potential drug overdoses.
As written in the policy, "The school nurse, health room attendant, trained back-up health room attendants, school-level Guardians and/or administrative staff, and other staff as deemed appropriate by the principal, shall be responsible for building-level administration of Naloxone. The school nurse shall be responsible for building-level management of Naloxone stocks."
District employees will have to complete a training program before they are allowed to handle or administer Naloxone.
Additionally, the district will be renewing its contracts with LifeStream Behavioral Center, with an update to the Mobile Response Team agreement allowing individuals of any age to receive treatment.
The district will also be approving a contract with the Bernstein Firm LLC dba Smart Tech Insurance to provide iPad insurance for all 17,480 iPad 9 devices, an estimated annual cost of $262,200 from general funds for full coverage.
