Pending approval, the Citrus County School District will soon be contracting with four different organizations to further meet the needs of its hearing-impaired students, as well as those needing speech or language therapy and physical therapy.
At the regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, May 9, district officials will discuss the approval of several contracts, policy updates and job description updates.
A contract with Gardner Audiology will allow the district to have access to audiological services that meet the needs of students who require hearing evaluations. Students who use school-issued hearing equipment (e.g., hearing aids, FM equipment, etc.) will also need to have such equipment set for the profile of his/her hearing loss, to be done by a certified audiologist.
The School District currently employs sign language interpreters to meet the IEP obligation for students who are deaf/hard of hearing. However, approval of a contract with Citrus Hearing Impaired Program Services (CHIPS) will be for sign language interpreters when they need additional interpreters to cover as substitutes or if additional students with hearing impairments move to Citrus County.
The district will also consider entering into a contract with A Choto Physical Therapy for access to services of a physical therapist to meet the needs of students who require physical therapy and to evaluate students' motor skills.
Lastly, a contract with Motivated Movement will allow access to services of a speech-language pathologist to meet the needs of students who require speech and/or language therapy and to evaluate students' communication skills.
Additionally, the School Board is slated to approve updates to policies. One of these is concerning homeless students in which they have clarified the language and definitions used to reference these students.
Another is the use of physical restraint or seclusion for students with disabilities to clarify that the use of mechanical restraint by school resource officers, school safety officers, school guardians or school security guards in the exercise of their powers and duties to restrict students in grades six through 12 is in accordance with Section 1003.573(3)(a), F.S. and to add language to clarify that nothing in this policy shall supersede the powers and authority of law enforcement officers in the execution of their duties so provided by Florida Law.
There are also more than 20 school district job descriptions that will be updated, the majority of which are on the maintenance side of operations.
To view complete agenda items and documents, go online to tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch the live meeting, go to youtube.com/user/CitrusSchools. The in-person meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the district office, 1007 W. Main St., Inverness.
