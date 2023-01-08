Depending on the results of an inspection, the Citrus County School District could consider leasing seven of its monopoles for cell phone service use.
The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 10, could see approval of the ‘SQF Right of Entry and Testing Agreement,’ which would authorize SQF, LLC, a telecommunication consulting company, to enter specified District facilities where the old Trillion Digital Communications monopoles are.
SQF would be inspecting the monopoles on behalf of Tilson Infrastructure, LLC, to see if they are suitable for cell service single users. Tilson Infrastructure not only works with regional and national wireless telecommunications carriers, but also provides site management and maintenance for tower owners.
Tilson has approached the district about acting as a middleman to lease one or more of the monopoles to a cell provider in exchange for compensation and removing the other monopoles that are no longer being used for communication services, according to the meeting agenda.
Essentially, assuming the monopoles pass inspection, they would then be leased to a cell service provider, generating income for the district throughout the lease period, and Tilson would cover the expense of removing the other monopoles, which would cost approximately $16,000 per monopole.
Cell phone service in the areas of these seven monopoles is poor and cell antennas in these locations would improve the service for staff, students and visitors.
The locations are: Citrus High School, School Board offices, Citrus Springs Elementary and Middle School, Homosassa Elementary, Rock Crusher Elementary, and the Instructional Resource Center in Lecanto.
The 26 monopoles have been in place on District-owned land since 2004-05 for the District Computer Network. They were originally owned by Trillion Digital Communications pursuant to a Master Lease Agreement that was approved by the School Board on Jan. 27, 2004.
However, Trillion went bankrupt and their assets were acquired by TX Communications as Affinity in 2013, and then transferred to Alternative Energy Solutions. The company owns the assets pursuant to the terms of the original Trillion lease agreement, but the School Board owns the land. Based on a review of the records, there are no easements or access entitlements that go with the assets.
Now, though, the monopoles are no longer being used for the District Computer System and eventually need to be removed. The possibility of Tilson removing them would be subsequent to the terms of the lease.
If the SQF inspections are successful, and Tilson proposes an agreement, then it will be brought back to the School Board for consideration.
Also up for approval at the school board meeting is the $54,500 purchase of a new elevator system for Lecanto High School, as well as advertising for prequalified contractors to bid on the Floral City Elementary kitchen remodel/renovation and several new or updated job descriptions for district positions.
To view complete agenda items and documents, visit tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch the live meeting, visit youtube.com/user/CitrusSchools. The in-person meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the district office, 1007 W. Main St., Inverness.
