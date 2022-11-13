Citrus County School District Logo

The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 15, will open with a presentation by Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) executive director Craig Damon, as well as recognition of the Rozelle Sportsmanship Award to Crystal River Middle School and a presentation by assistant superintendent Jonny Bishop.

The board members are set to review several construction and maintenance agreements, including the Lecanto High School fire alarm upgrade and budgeted bid for renovation in Lecanto Primary School of storefront classroom separations for multiple rooms.

