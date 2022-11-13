The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 15, will open with a presentation by Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) executive director Craig Damon, as well as recognition of the Rozelle Sportsmanship Award to Crystal River Middle School and a presentation by assistant superintendent Jonny Bishop.
The board members are set to review several construction and maintenance agreements, including the Lecanto High School fire alarm upgrade and budgeted bid for renovation in Lecanto Primary School of storefront classroom separations for multiple rooms.
Also on the agenda for review and approval is a pay increase of $10 a month for district employees who take the CCSB group health insurance. The increase will begin with the Dec. 15 paycheck.
Instructional performance pay, which is determined yearly, is up for approval. Those employees that are "highly effective" will receive $166 and those "effective" will receive $124.50, retroactive to July 1.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Instructional extra duty rate of pay at $32 per hour is up for approval as well. Extra duty is work done outside of contract hours and that has been approved in advance to receive the extra duty pay rate.
Additionally, an update will be given for the district’s strategic plans and several contract renewals and amendments are to be looked over.
To view complete agenda items and documents, visit tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch the live meeting, visit youtube.com/user/CitrusSchools. The in-person meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the district office, 1007 W. Main St., Inverness.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.