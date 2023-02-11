Students at Citrus County Schools could soon be able to gain real work experience using a tractor for agricultural activities in school.
Pending approval of the $166,640.41 purchase of five tractors, all three high schools, Inverness Middle and Lecanto Middle Schools will each receive their own tractors for their agricultural programs.
The money would come from the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V), Equipment Upgrade and Modernization Grant of $240,000, which the Citrus County School Board has already been approved to receive.
In addition to the tractors, the schools would purchase livestock trailers as well in an effort to modernize the agriculture classes in the district’s secondary schools.
This item, along with several policy updates and awarding of bids for district construction projects, are slated to be reviewed at the regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
To view complete agenda items and documents, visit tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch the live meeting, visit youtube.com/user/CitrusSchools. The in-person meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the district office, 1007 W. Main St., Inverness.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
