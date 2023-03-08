Citrus County School District Logo

The Citrus County School Board is set to review and discuss the School Capacity Report at the next board meeting Tuesday, March 14, which is essentially a report used to determine if the district is in compliance with the maximum class size requirements and to determine how to address capacity issues.

The data compiled in the report is then used to decide and prioritize where the district needs to expand to accommodate a growth in population, the result of which can be seen in the soon-to-begin renovations and expansion at Floral City Elementary School.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

