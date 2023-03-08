The Citrus County School Board is set to review and discuss the School Capacity Report at the next board meeting Tuesday, March 14, which is essentially a report used to determine if the district is in compliance with the maximum class size requirements and to determine how to address capacity issues.
The data compiled in the report is then used to decide and prioritize where the district needs to expand to accommodate a growth in population, the result of which can be seen in the soon-to-begin renovations and expansion at Floral City Elementary School.
Also set to be approved at the meeting is a bid for the upcoming Floral City Elementary renovation projects, which would be awarded to Ryman Construction of Florida for the Kitchen/Cafe Renovation/Remodel and Expansion if approved.
Several annual renewals will likely go onto the consent agenda for approval, as well as requests to advertise for four policy updates to be available for public review until the final hearing on May 9.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
One of these updated policies is Policy 5.343 Use of Physical Restraint or Seclusion for Students with Disabilities. In a previous workshop, district officials discussed adding language to clarify that the use of mechanical restraint by those qualified is in accordance with Florida Statutes Section 1003.573(3)(a), as well as add clarification that nothing in this policy will supersede the powers and authority of law enforcement officers in the execution of their duties so provided by Florida Law.
Additionally, an update will be given about the Academy of Environmental Science and an amended Code of Student Conduct will be up for public review pending final approval on April 25.
For information or to view complete agenda items and documents, go online to tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch the live meeting, go to youtube.com/user/CitrusSchools. The in-person meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the district office, 1007 W. Main St., Inverness.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.