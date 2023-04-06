Keeping in line with Florida House Bill (HB) 1467, the Citrus County School Board is set to approve a completely rewritten policy on the district’s instructional materials selection process at the regular meeting on Tuesday, April 11.
Gov. DeSantis passed HB 1467 in March 2022 requiring school districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials and library and reading materials used in schools. The bill goes hand-in-hand with the current state legislative push concerning what books and materials are appropriate for the classroom, as well as protection of parental rights and involvement in the selection process.
The Citrus County School District has since completely repealed and rewritten its policies on this issue, combining them into one policy with a system in which parents and residents of Citrus County can challenge instructional materials that they think should not be in the classroom.
In the new policy, it is written that “prior to final adoption, student editions of the recommended instructional materials will be made accessible for review online for at least 20 calendar days before consideration by the School Board,” meaning that the public will be given access to review the materials and will then be able to give their comments on it at an open noticed public hearing.
Those who object to the adoption of the instructional materials will need to “file a written objection using the form that is available in each school office, the Superintendent’s office or on the district website” within 30 days of the adoption of the material. “A complainant who does not complete and return the form within the required time shall receive no consideration,” per the policy.
Within the following 30 days after any objections have been filed, the School Board will then hold another public hearing, and seven days prior the materials will be made available for review once again.
After the hearing, the decision of the School Board will be final and the materials cannot be contested again as the 30-day window of petition will have passed.
Additionally, at the meeting Tuesday, the School Board will review the amendment and renewal of the contract for athletic trainers with the University of Florida for the 2023-24 school year for the district’s three public high schools and four middle schools.
A presentation of the Student Progression Plan Timeline for the 2023-24 school year will also be given to the board.
To view complete agenda items and documents, go online to tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch the live meeting, go to youtube.com/user/CitrusSchools. The in-person meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the district office, 1007 W. Main St., Inverness.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
