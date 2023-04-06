Citrus County School District Logo

Keeping in line with Florida House Bill (HB) 1467, the Citrus County School Board is set to approve a completely rewritten policy on the district’s instructional materials selection process at the regular meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

Gov. DeSantis passed HB 1467 in March 2022 requiring school districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials and library and reading materials used in schools. The bill goes hand-in-hand with the current state legislative push concerning what books and materials are appropriate for the classroom, as well as protection of parental rights and involvement in the selection process.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.