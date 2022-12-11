Citrus County School District Logo

The five-year work plan for the district is an important document used by the Department of Education, Legislature, Governor’s Office, Division of Community Planning (growth management), local governments and others to determine and support funding and planning, as well as the authoritative source for school facilities related information.

At the regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 13, board members are slated to approve the final 2022-23 five-year work plan for the district.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

