The five-year work plan for the district is an important document used by the Department of Education, Legislature, Governor’s Office, Division of Community Planning (growth management), local governments and others to determine and support funding and planning, as well as the authoritative source for school facilities related information.
At the regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 13, board members are slated to approve the final 2022-23 five-year work plan for the district.
The work plan is usually adopted along with the budget at the same public hearing. However, it was not available for updating from the Florida Department of Education in time for the budget hearing the last couple of years.
Essentially, the goal for the plan is to be a complete, balanced capital outlay plan that is financially feasible. If the “remaining funds” balance at the end is zero, then the plan is balanced, which the district has achieved with this final plan.
Among lists of expenditures for scheduled maintenance and major repair and renovation projects, there are items allocated funds in the plan such as the new classroom and ESE wings for Floral City Elementary, as well as the kitchen and dining area expansion and remodeling.
Also, the district plans to address student population growth and class size reduction by utilizing attendance boundary changes and/or new construction, to be reviewed annually. In the district’s 20-year planning, however, they already predict needing to expand Rock Crusher Elementary to include middle school in six to 10 years based on current residential development activity.
There is also the possibility of an elementary or combination school in Pine Ridge in the 11-20 years period of the 20-year plan.
Following approval, the document will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Education on Dec. 14.
To view complete agenda items and documents, go to tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch the live meeting, go to youtube.com/user/CitrusSchools. The in-person meeting will begin at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the district office, 1007 W. Main St., Inverness.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
