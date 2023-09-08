The Citrus County School Board will be reviewing the final 2023-24 district budget and millage rates for approval at the regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting at 5 p.m., during which the budget and millage rates will be discussed, public input is permitted for anyone who wishes to voice their thoughts on the matter.
Additionally, the board will review several agenda items for approval, including the final version of the 2023-24 Student Progression Plan which outlines various policies and procedures pertaining to statewide assessments, graduation/promotion requirements, dual enrollment, grading, etc. The final draft can be viewed by the public online at https://tinyurl.com/y52jt47v.
Also on the agenda is a request to advertise for public input on an amendment to the 2023-24 Student Code of Conduct to include Florida Statute 553.865(6) which states: “Students may not willfully enter a restroom or changing facility designated for the opposite sex on school property for a purpose other than … to accompany a person of the opposite sex for the purpose of assisting or chaperoning a child under the age of 12, an elderly person or a person with a disability or a developmental disability, for the purpose of rendering emergency medical assistance or to intervene in any other emergency situation where the health or safety of another person is at risk, or if the appropriate designated restroom or changing facility is out of order or under repair and the restroom or changing facility designated for the opposite sex contains no person of the opposite sex. Students who violate this policy and refuse to depart the restroom or changing facility when asked to do so are subject to disciplinary action up to and including expulsion.”
Lastly, a new supervisor of transportation for the district, Nathan Gaskins, has been appointed effective Jan. 4, 2024. Gaskins has several years of experience with the district’s transportation as a transportation specialist, shop foreman and vehicle maintenance technician and line mechanic.
