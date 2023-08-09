In June, the Citrus County School Board approved the new position of Supervisor of District Threat Management, who will “manage, lead, and guide school and district based threat management teams while coordinating services with internal and external stakeholders while ensuring student and staff safety,” according to the meeting agenda from Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Following the approval, the district was able to advertise the position and look for someone in both a sworn and unsworn capacity to fill it for the 2023-24 school year, which they found in the sergeant who heads the Behavioral Health Unit at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Rachel Montgomery.
Montgomery has been in law enforcement for 16 years, according to Citrus County Schools Police Chief Dave Vincent.
“Her background has always been dedicated to advocacy for people,” said Vincent, “which I think is what our board stands for when it comes to our students.”
Montgomery also has a background in working in the CCSO’s victim advocate and domestic violence areas, per Vincent.
Montgomery spoke briefly at the meeting as well following Vincent’s introduction.
“I’ve had a little bit of an impact within the community in the Behavioral Health Unit, but I am really excited to have a big impact within the schools," she said. "Thank you for choosing me and I hope to prove everybody right with the decision.”
This is a new position for every school district this year as required by the Office of Safe Schools in the Florida Department of Education, which Citrus County decided to create as a standalone position.
Additionally, Human Resources Director Suzanne Swain gave a status update concerning staff for the start of school.
“We still have positions posted, we are still continuing to hire, but all of our students will have a certified teacher when they return back to school on Thursday (Aug. 10),” said Swain.
