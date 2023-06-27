Citrus County School District Logo

The Citrus County School Board approved the creation and job description for a Supervisor of District Threat Management, a civilian position that will oversee all matters related to threat management for the district.

Doug Dodd

Dodd

“There is a need for threat management,” said board member Doug Dodd at the Tuesday, June 27, meeting. He clarified that this is a civilian position but sworn law enforcement will also be considered.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Joe Faherty

Faherty
Citrus County School District Police Chief Dave Vincent

Citrus County School District Police Chief Dave Vincent
Sandy Counts

Counts

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at georgia.sullivan@chronicleonline.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.