The Citrus County School Board approved the creation and job description for a Supervisor of District Threat Management, a civilian position that will oversee all matters related to threat management for the district.
“There is a need for threat management,” said board member Doug Dodd at the Tuesday, June 27, meeting. He clarified that this is a civilian position but sworn law enforcement will also be considered.
“If they’re sworn it’s a benefit to the job, but this is not a gun-and-badge-bearing position,” said Dodd, since they will be overseeing principals and educators in threat assessment and management.
Board member Joseph “Joe” Faherty asked the benefit to finding someone sworn for the position, to which School District Police Chief Dave Vincent, who this position will report to, explained that he wanted the position open to both civilian and sworn so that they could have more options in hiring.
“There’s great people on the civilian side that would be able to fill this position, but there’s also a benefit if you find someone on the law enforcement side with those qualifications, so that’s why I wanted it open to both,” Vincent said. “There’s pros and cons on each side, but I think just giving us options is the best way to move forward.”
The Supervisor of District Threat Management job description is: “Oversee and manage all matters related to individual student behavioral threat management, related services, and the district threat management team, conduct fact-finding research and recommend appropriate actions to improve school safety, facilitate daily operations of school-based threat management teams, and train district personnel regarding topics to include behavioral threat assessments, suicide risk assessments, youth mental health and the statewide threat management mode.”
Salary with benefits is $99,800.
Also, the Citrus County School District is holding a Career Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 28, at the College of Central Florida Conference Center, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
This career fair will offer opportunities for new and experienced teachers in all areas, para pros, bus drivers, food and nutritional services, custodians and much more.
Apply on-site for a position. Applicants will be able to speak directly to department administrators and school administrators who will be on hand to answer questions. Members of the Human Resources team will also be available to help walk applicants through the entire application process online.
Additionally, the board approved the $24,728 purchase of the Zoobean Inc., Beanstack program to be used to help media specialists and teachers meet state statutes for which books can be made available to students on campus.
With Beanstack, teachers will be able to scan potential classroom materials with their iPad camera and quickly see if they have been approved. If they have not been approved yet, they will be flagged for the media specialists to begin the approval process.
A secondary benefit is that the program will also provide teachers, schools and the district the ability to promote reading contests and increase student reading through gamification, reading logs and more.
“I think it’ll be a welcome addition to our schools,” said board member Sandy Counts.
Lastly, as discussed in the previous board meeting on June 13, the district has now officially entered into the multi-district litigation of social media through the board’s approval of the Contingency Fee Agreement, meaning they have now signed and agreed to pay the law firms involved a contingency fee if awarded any money for damages incurred. However, if no money is awarded or the case lost, the district is not responsible for any legal fees as they will be covered by the law firms.
