The Citrus County School Board approved Tuesday, July 11, the $262,200 contract for an iPad Insurance Coverage Program to cover all student and staff iPads for the 2023-24 school year, rather than opting to try to get parents to pay for insurance.
Last school year, they were able to get about 1,600 parents to sign up for an insurance plan, “which is nowhere near what we needed,” said Kathy Androski, director of educational technology.
“We’ve got to have some kind of consequence to a child that damages it or loses it, though,” said board member Sandy Counts, referencing the need for restitution for the district for money lost in cases that insurance won’t cover a claim.
Board member Thomas Kennedy asked about turnaround, to which Androski explained that turnaround from when a broken iPad is sent out for repair to when the district gets it back is five days, much quicker than if the district did it in-house.
“I think this is the right move,” Kennedy said. “I think for the number of years that we’ve had individual student devices, we are continuously trying to find the right blend, approach. … There’s always going to be things. We’re still going to deal with inappropriate behavior, but I think this will deal with a substantial portion and it’s much more measurable and budgetable for us to be able to know where we are from year to year.”
Board member Doug Dodd added, “I wanted to make sure that if we’re going to buy this insurance, that if somebody does drop it accidentally or something happens and it cracks the screen, then the parents can feel somewhat comfortable or sure that they’re not going to be charged for the iPad. I think that’s a big part of this, too.”
The board members also approved three contracts with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officers, security at school-sanctioned activities and crossing guards for the 2023-24 school year.
Concerning crossing guards, there was discussion about options for the Rock Crusher Elementary School intersection in making the flow of traffic improve during the school year, since the school does not have a designated crossing guard position.
For the 2023-24 school year, Rock Crusher again does not have a crossing guard despite it being located on a curve on a 55 miles-per-hour road. The board members agreed that perhaps the best idea would be to address the speed limit on Rock Crusher Road with the Department of Transportation, changing it from 55 to 35 miles per hour, which would allow traffic to flow out of the school at pickup time easier.
Additionally, the Citrus County School District’s summer career fair, per Human Resources Director Brendan Bonomo, yielded five instructional contracts, 10 para pros, four custodians, 11 potential bus drivers and 16 potential applicants for food service.
“As of today, there are 51 instructional positions open, 73 support and one administrative position open,” Bonomo said.
“You can do it,” Counts said.
An update on the Academy of Environmental Science renovations and repairs project was given by AES board member Tom Gotterup. Phase Two of repairs, which was fundraised through the community, is well underway and ahead of schedule. According to him, within 45 days, they were able to raise $450,000 from the community.
“The support for AES is amazing,” said Gotterup. “This community and this school board has been nothing but supportive of it, and speaking for AES and my fellow board members, I cannot thank you enough.”
Phase Two is scheduled to be completed before school begins in August, and then they will be entering Phase Three of the project, which is not as critical as the other two phases.
Several items that landed themselves on the consent agenda were approved unanimously by the Citrus County School Board at the regular meeting Tuesday, including the requests to advertise for an update to the district policy on suicide prevention and for a new policy on the administration of opiate antagonists/naloxone.
The public will now have until the Sept. 11 meeting to review the policies and give feedback should they so choose.
Lastly, seven policy revisions were approved, including the policy regarding sick leave time for injuries on the job for the Risk Management Department and the official repeal of the "No Child Left Behind Act," since it is no longer relevant with the passing of the "Every Student Succeeds Act."
To view the complete agenda and policies that were discussed, go online to https://tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch Tuesday’s meeting, visit youtube.com/user/citrusschools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.