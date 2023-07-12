Citrus County School District Logo

The Citrus County School Board approved Tuesday, July 11, the $262,200 contract for an iPad Insurance Coverage Program to cover all student and staff iPads for the 2023-24 school year, rather than opting to try to get parents to pay for insurance.

Last school year, they were able to get about 1,600 parents to sign up for an insurance plan, “which is nowhere near what we needed,” said Kathy Androski, director of educational technology.

Sandy Counts

Counts

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Thomas Kennedy

Kennedy
Doug Dodd

Dodd

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.