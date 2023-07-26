Citrus County School District Logo

The Citrus County School Board approved the district’s iPad Buyback Surplus Plan at the Tuesday, July 25, meeting, meaning they can now receive some money back for the iPads that will no longer be used.

Following the approval of the $7.2 million purchase of new iPads on May 9, the district went to work on compiling a list of all of the iPads that were being replaced to be sent back to Apple and receive some money back, similar to how people do it with their personal devices.

