The Citrus County School Board approved the district’s iPad Buyback Surplus Plan at the Tuesday, July 25, meeting, meaning they can now receive some money back for the iPads that will no longer be used.
Following the approval of the $7.2 million purchase of new iPads on May 9, the district went to work on compiling a list of all of the iPads that were being replaced to be sent back to Apple and receive some money back, similar to how people do it with their personal devices.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Additionally, the board approved the district’s 2023-24 Mental Health Assistance Allocation Plan, which will now be submitted to the Florida Department of Education. The plan outlines all of the district’s programs and services offered as well as procedures for handling mental health for both staff and students in Citrus County.
Following the adjournment of the special meeting, a workshop was held during which the board members heard a presentation concerning A2 milk, a potential solution for those who have issues with dairy or lactose intolerance.
Dale McClellan of M&B Dairy gave a presentation on the ongoing research by the dairy industry into lactose intolerance versus A1 protein sensitivity. In a nutshell, McClellan said that while there are those who are fully lactose intolerant, what studies have found is that a large percentage of people are actually just sensitive to the A1 protein found in some types of cow milk.
There are certain kinds of cows from certain regions of the world that produce milk with the A1 amino acid, said McClellan, and some cows that produce milk with A2 amino acid. Sensitivity or tolerance to either depends on what region of the world your ancestors come from.
The solution to this, according to McClellan, is by identifying those cows born with the A2 gene and breeding A2 cows together to make milk everyone can drink.
The goal is to be able to replace school milk with this A2 option so that kids regardless of dairy sensitivities can drink their milk with their school lunch.
“We have people that are politically motivated to get plant-based everything involved, and we actually have solutions,” said McClellan.
However, until M&B Dairy is able to reach the rollout phase of A2 Milk, they are proposing a lactose-free strawberry milk to be introduced this school year that also has a reduced sugar content without losing the sweetness. The process of making the milk lactose-free does not reduce the sweetness, according to McClellan, so they are able to reduce the sugar content as well, making it healthier overall.
Lastly, the Citrus County School Board’s tentative millage rates, which represent a total rate of 5.444 mills, for the 2023-24 school year were reviewed and adopted unanimously by the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.