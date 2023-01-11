Citrus County School District Logo

Citrus County could see an improvement to its ongoing cell service issues pending inspection of seven of the Citrus County School District’s old monopoles that have been obsolete and unused for years.

The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 10, saw approval of the “SQF Right of Entry and Testing Agreement,” which will give an SQF LLC engineer access to the district’s monopoles to determine whether or not they are suitable for use as cell service towers.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

