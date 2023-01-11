Citrus County could see an improvement to its ongoing cell service issues pending inspection of seven of the Citrus County School District’s old monopoles that have been obsolete and unused for years.
The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 10, saw approval of the “SQF Right of Entry and Testing Agreement,” which will give an SQF LLC engineer access to the district’s monopoles to determine whether or not they are suitable for use as cell service towers.
The monopoles were originally designed and used for the District Computer Network in 2004; however, as technology evolved and it was found that every time a monopole was struck by lightning the network would go down, the monopoles quickly became obsolete, according to Chuck Dixon, director of planning and growth management.
Ever since, the monopoles have gone unused by the district and Dixon has spent years now trying to find a solution for what to do with them.
The SQF engineers will now be able to test whether the monopoles can withstand a hurricane, are suitable for cell tower use, and even set up a transmitter to see how the service would be if it was set up.
“If we could have those used as cell towers, I think there is a security benefit to our district because, God forbid in the case of an emergency, it just gives us another layer of communication,” said board member Thomas Kennedy.
Out of the 26 monopoles, they have chosen seven for inspection in areas that are highly concentrated with people and students: Citrus High School, School Board offices, Citrus Springs Elementary and Middle School, Homosassa Elementary, Rock Crusher Elementary, and the Instructional Resource Center in Lecanto.
Board member Doug Dodd agreed that with the cell service issues in the county, this is a great opportunity and option that would help the community and students.
Kennedy also pointed out that 5G requires a lot of towers, but not necessarily tall ones. In the past, the monopoles not being tall enough for cell service use was an issue the district faced, but with the creation of 5G, now there’s an opportunity for them to be converted.
This is just an approval for inspection, however. If the monopoles do not meet the standards to be cell phone towers, then the district and community will be back to square one. If they do meet the standards, then district staff will come back before the school board with contract options for leasing.
Also at the meeting, they discussed the recent unexpected loss of numerous teachers throughout the district in the past few months, according to Suzanne Swain, director of Human Resources.
As of Jan. 11, there are 37 vacant teacher positions listed on the Citrus County Schools website, excluding paraprofessionals and support staff vacancies.
On Feb. 8, the district will be holding a career fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the College of Central Florida Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Hwy., Lecanto.
They also will be having a team travel to Pennsylvania for a recruiting fair at the end of March, as well as continuing to recruit through the minority recruiting fair and any other opportunities, according to Swain.
As far as the program for veterans to become teachers, the district has hired one veteran through this.
“We’ve been in contact with that program; we just haven’t had a lot of response in Citrus County,” Swain said.
Additionally, the district’s “Para to Pro” program will soon have a handful of new graduates that are soon to be hired as teachers.
