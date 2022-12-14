At the regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 13, members approved the final 2022-23 five-year work plan for the district, as well as discussed the possibility of purchasing iPad insurance to save money on damage costs incurred.
The main takeaways from the work plan are with how the district is planning to compensate for student population growth at the elementary level in the next 10 years.
Floral City Elementary was the initial focus for expansion and addition of new classrooms, and while it will still be undergoing expansion and renovations, Rock Crusher Elementary is now slated to pick up some of the slack as well.
Floral City will be getting a new classroom wing that will add seven classrooms, or 102 student stations, as well as an ESE wing and kitchen/dining expansion and remodel. This will bring the total to 600 student stations.
In the district’s plans for the 11-20 year period, Rock Crusher Elementary will see a phased expansion to bring the total student stations to 910. This will also include 210 student stations with the capacity to be changed to middle school stations, changing the school to a combination K-8 based on current residential development activity.
Past that, the district will look at building a new elementary or combination school at its property in the Pine Ridge community, 4255 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
District officials also pointed out during the meeting that the dollar amounts listed in the plan are based on current dollar values, and that the numbers may be larger in the future due to inflation rates.
With this understanding, the school board members approved the plan unanimously at the meeting.
Additionally, it was proposed that the district look into exploring the purchase of iPad insurance to help cover and reduce the costs of damaged tablets.
The cost last school year for iPads damaged that could not be repaired internally, damaged beyond repair, or lost was $463,919.90. The total fines collected were $104,384.87, and parts and labor that the district paid to repair was $109,000. So, the total cost to the district last year was $468,535.04.
This led district officials to the idea that purchasing insurance coverage for the entire district would cost significantly less, and there would be an unlimited amount of times the district could send in broken iPads for repair. The turnaround for these iPads would be about five days until they are back in the hands of the student.
Following the presentation, the board members came to the general consensus of wanting more information and gave the go-ahead to explore options further and gather more information about it to be brought back before the board at a later date.
Also, the suicide prevention and parental access to information policy updates were approved by the board to ensure parents have access to student information and to ensure mobile response teams are using the same screening instrument for students' mental health.
For those interested in employment with the Citrus County School District, they will be holding a career fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at CF Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
