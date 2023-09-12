Citrus County School District Logo

The Citrus County School Board approved the final 2023-24 budget and millage rates for the school district at the regular meeting Monday, Sept. 11.

Doug Dodd

Dodd

As read by board chairman Doug Dodd, the final millage rates are 3.944 for operating purposes, which includes a prior period adjustment of 0.004 mills and the supplemental millage rate of 0.748 mills, and 1.5 mills for capital outlay purposes, for a total of 5.444 mills. The final budget of the 2023-24 fiscal year totals $322,930,934.

Thomas Kennedy

Kennedy

