The Citrus County School Board approved the final 2023-24 budget and millage rates for the school district at the regular meeting Monday, Sept. 11.
As read by board chairman Doug Dodd, the final millage rates are 3.944 for operating purposes, which includes a prior period adjustment of 0.004 mills and the supplemental millage rate of 0.748 mills, and 1.5 mills for capital outlay purposes, for a total of 5.444 mills. The final budget of the 2023-24 fiscal year totals $322,930,934.
Upon adoption of the budget, board member Thomas Kennedy clarified that the district school tax levied, the amounts to be raised and the millage rate are not determined by the Citrus County School Board, but are given to the district by the State of Florida. This means the School Board does not have control over increasing or decreasing these particular numbers.
Also during the public hearing, the school board approved the 2023-24 Student Progression Plan, the final draft of which can be viewed online at https:// tinyurl.com/y52jt47v.
Following two speakers concerned about issues of LGBTQ+ inclusion and bathroom use in schools, Thomas Kennedy confirmed once again that the final Student Progression Plan complies with Gov. DeSantis’ executive orders from the Florida Department of Education, Florida Department of Health, as well as Florida statute.
Additionally, it was announced that on July 19 at the State Board of Education meeting, Commissioner Manny Diaz and the State School Board of Education publicly recognized The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Citrus County Chapter with the 2023 Commissioner’s Business Award for their partnership with Citrus County Schools. The Veterans of MOAA work in partnership with county schools through the Veterans in the Classroom Program.
Lastly, several county teachers spoke to the board members Monday evening concerning salary and value as teachers in Citrus County.
To summarize, several long-term, experienced teachers of Citrus County take issue with the lack of salary increases over the years to match up with the experience they bring to our schools.
“Paying experienced teachers more is not just a matter of fairness, but it’s a recognition of the immense value that they bring,” said Sue Roberts. “Many experienced teachers receive modest salaries, which can lead to burnout and dissatisfaction. Fair and competitive compensation not only boosts morale but also serves as a powerful incentive to retain their talents within our schools.”
Rachel Miller, a teacher at Crystal River High School, pointed out that the county wants to give the same exact raise to both experienced and brand-new teachers.
“I feel like veteran teachers deserve more than just the bare minimum,” said Miller. “I’m more than willing to serve on a committee to help look at alternative ways to retain and show all educators that they are valued, not just the new ones.”
Amelia Bruno, English/language arts teacher at Inverness Middle School, said, “In the last five years, there has been an increase of almost 19 percent for brand-new teachers, whereas in the last five years, your veteran teachers have received somewhere between 9-10 percent increase. Those are startling statistics and show the reality in this county.”
