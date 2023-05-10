Students and staff throughout the district will soon be receiving brand new iPads as the Citrus County School Board approved the $7.2 million purchase in anticipation of the loss of their ESSER III Stimulus funds.
At the regular meeting Tuesday, May 9, district officials brought the proposal before the board for the budgeted purchase of 19,980 iPads to completely “refresh the fleet,” or replace all their current iPads in one fell swoop.
Essentially, the school district’s current iPads are aging as the newest are a model that is now five years old. Plus, schools across the county have been complaining to the district that they do not have enough iPads to go around and are usually having to borrow on-the-fly from other schools so that they can have enough iPads for students to take exams.
“Five years ago we didn’t have school nurses using iPads; we do now. We need them for screening,” said Kathy Androski, director of educational technology. “We didn’t have maintenance workers using an iPad; they do now. It helps them when analyzing their equipment. Our Guardians use an iPad. This is no longer just our teachers, students and admin, it is the majority of our staff are at the point where they use an iPad.”
With this in mind along with the district’s current five-year capital plan, district staff came up with the amount of 19,980 Generation 9 iPads at the purchase price of $7.2 million, with about $3 million of that covered by the ESSER funds. This number will cover the roughly 15,600 students and 1,800 staff members, as well as allow a 2,500 buffer amount to account for future growth in student population and for loaners whenever a student’s iPad breaks and needs repairing.
Additionally, once the “fleet” is refreshed, the district will be able to then assess and sell their current iPads and get some compensation back. The ones in best condition would be kept as additional loaners.
Board member Doug Dodd, who voted against approval of the purchase, brought up concerns about making such a large purchase all at once, rather than following the original plan of using the ESSER funds to replace the 12,000 iPads that actually need replacing, and then doing a phased replacement of the rest which are being leased by the district.
Tammy Wilson, director of finance for the district, said, “A lease requires a whole different set of reporting requirements in our annual financial report, and even the auditors were like ‘we suggest you don’t do a lease because there’s all this extra reporting you have to do.’”
Dodd asked how much of the $7.2 million will be covered by ESSER funds, to which Wilson explained that about $3 million of ESSER funds will be going towards it. So, the $6 million that was already budgeted for iPads in the district’s five-year work plan would shrink to $4 million, saving the district $2 million in capital funds by doing this purchase now.
“This is a very good, strategic use [of ESSER funds] in Citrus County for this,” said Thomas Kennedy, board member and Florida School Boards Association president. “The cost savings to this district, the impact that this has, if we don’t do this I’m afraid we’re going to cost ourselves a lot of money.”
“It’s a huge purchase whether we pay it outright or whether we lease it,” said Superintendent Sandra “Sam” Himmel.
Dodd questioned, “Why can’t we use the ESSER funds to replace the Generation 6, that’s around 12,000, and stay on the plan that we’re on. These kids in K-3, they have excellent products, there’s nothing wrong with their iPads. So why do we want to change that plan? … Like a fleet of buses, you don’t have to replace all your buses in the same year. We don’t do that. So I think that would be a better use of our ESSER dollars; we could still use all of the ESSER dollars and not over-commit to having all our eggs in one basket.”
Androski answered that in doing this large purchase all at once, it solves the issue of the district being short the amount of iPads that are actually needed by schools right now.
Board member Sandy Counts confirmed that the district is looking into requiring insurance for parents and students to hold them accountable for taking care of the devices provided to them and to offset the losses incurred over time.
Following Dodd bringing up needing to do another purchase when newer and better devices come out as technology evolves, Androski and Wilson explained that devices that came out five or six years ago do still work now, so they should be comfortable with these new devices lasting at least the next five years.
Additionally, there is a dollar amount budgeted for the iPads every year, just like how the replacement of school buses is budgeted every year. So, following this purchase then the capital funds for iPads will still be built in to the budget.
“In the end, this saves us two to three million dollars and provides everyone with the same technology at the same time,” said Kennedy.
“Fiscally this is a very wise move,” said Wilson.
The purchase was approved by a 4-1 vote. Doug Dodd voted against based on the reasoning that the district should stay on the plan to replace iPads periodically using ESSER funds, rather than in one large purchase.
To view the complete agenda that was discussed, go online to tinyurl.com/yxz3bfs4. To watch Tuesday’s meeting, visit youtube.com/user/citrusschools.
