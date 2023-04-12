The public now has a clear outline of the process to follow if they object to potential classroom instructional materials as the Citrus County School Board has adopted a newly rewritten policy, keeping in line with Florida House Bill (HB) 1467.
At the regular board meeting Tuesday, April 11, board members approved the rewrite of its policies concerning selection of instructional and educational media materials to keep up to date with HB 1467, passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March of 2022, requiring school districts to be transparent about materials used in schools.
They also approved an update to their policy covering appointment or employment requirements, adding language that applicants must “undergo background screening as required by Florida Statute” and that the School Board “provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other reason prohibited by law.”
Later in the meeting, the renewal of the contract for athletic trainers with the University of Florida for the 2023-24 school year was approved for the district’s three public high schools and four middle schools.
Jonny Bishop, assistant superintendent of Business & Support Services, expressed his optimism that this summer UF will be able to hire a trainer for every position paid for in the contract. The district was also prorated the amount paid to UF for trainers for this year since they were unable to fill the position of the middle school trainer.
Additionally, the renovation projects at Floral City Elementary School are likely to be completed in phases due to supply chain issues that have already been encountered as the project goes underway. An addendum to the professional service agreement was just approved at the meeting, adding $255,400 to the original cost, for additional design services to replace the portables at the school based on the 2016 Floral City Master Plan.
Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) saw the approval of its contract with Citrus Cardiology Consultants, giving its medical assistant students the opportunity to work on site and gain clinical experience.
