Massullo 3 (online only)

Dr. Ralph Massullo, Florida House Representative for District 23, accepts and expresses his gratitude for the 2023 Friend of Education Award from the Florida School Boards Association on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Citrus County School Board meeting.

Each year, the Florida School Board Association (FSBA) gives out its Friend of Education Award to an individual who has made a significant positive impact to the betterment of the education system in Florida.

This year, the recipient of the Friend of Education Award is Dr. Ralph Massullo, Florida House Representative for District 23, who was presented the award at the Citrus County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Massullo 1

Dr. Ralph Massullo, Florida House Representative for District 23, was presented with the Florida School Board Association 2023 Friend of Education award at the Tuesday, Aug. 8, meeting of the Citrus County School Board. Pictured from left are: Andrea Messina, FSBA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Danielle Thomas, FSBA Director of Advocacy & Legislative Services, Ralph Massullo, Citrus County School Board member and FSBA president Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County Schools superintendent Sandra "Sam" Himmel and CCSB chairman Doug Dodd.
Kennedy 2

Citrus County School Board member and Florida School Boards Association president Thomas Kennedy was presented with the first-ever FSBA Bridge Builder Award. Pictured from left are: CCSB member Joseph Faherty, CCSB chairman Doug Dodd, Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County School superintendent Sandra "Sam" Himmel, FSBA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Messina and CCSB member Ginger Bryant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.