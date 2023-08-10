Dr. Ralph Massullo, Florida House Representative for District 23, was presented with the Florida School Board Association 2023 Friend of Education award at the Tuesday, Aug. 8, meeting of the Citrus County School Board. Pictured from left are: Andrea Messina, FSBA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Danielle Thomas, FSBA Director of Advocacy & Legislative Services, Ralph Massullo, Citrus County School Board member and FSBA president Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County Schools superintendent Sandra "Sam" Himmel and CCSB chairman Doug Dodd.
Citrus County School Board member and Florida School Boards Association president Thomas Kennedy was presented with the first-ever FSBA Bridge Builder Award. Pictured from left are: CCSB member Joseph Faherty, CCSB chairman Doug Dodd, Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County School superintendent Sandra "Sam" Himmel, FSBA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Messina and CCSB member Ginger Bryant.
Dr. Ralph Massullo, Florida House Representative for District 23, accepts and expresses his gratitude for the 2023 Friend of Education Award from the Florida School Boards Association on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Citrus County School Board meeting.
Each year, the Florida School Board Association (FSBA) gives out its Friend of Education Award to an individual who has made a significant positive impact to the betterment of the education system in Florida.
This year, the recipient of the Friend of Education Award is Dr. Ralph Massullo, Florida House Representative for District 23, who was presented the award at the Citrus County School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Massullo has “played a vital role in shaping education policies in Florida,” said CCSB board member and FSBA president Thomas Kennedy, who presented Massullo the award. Also present was FSBA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Messina and FSBA Director of Advocacy & Legislative Services Dr. Danielle Thomas.
“Dr. Massullo's passion for education is evident in his tireless advocacy for broadening Career and Technical Education opportunities and pathways for Florida students,” said Kennedy. “As a dyslexic person myself, I additionally value Dr. Massullo's belief that individualized education is vital to student success.”
During the recent 2023 Florida legislative session, Massullo was instrumental in ensuring that at-risk students in the class of 2023, meaning those in danger of not graduating, still had the opportunity to graduate high school by maintaining concordant scores, meaning if a student does not pass the state tests, they can earn a “concordant,” or comparative, score on the SAT or ACT in order to graduate.
“This effort resulted in approximately 50 students from Citrus County alone and thousands throughout Florida in the class of 2023 being able to graduate due to Dr. Massullo's work,” said Kennedy.
Following acceptance of the award, Massullo said, “What we have tried to achieve is to change the perspective that we have on education. We’ve tried to make education more personalized, more dynamic because we want kids to know that today, what they do, they’ll need to be lifetime learners because in the next 20 or 30 years, they’ll do something completely different and they need to be adaptable and they need to be dynamic.
“In Florida, we are providing those pathways. We are going to blend career and technical education and higher end together, and you’ll see that blending even more and more in the future. We want people to have a plan for not just the way they educate and graduate, but how they move into the workforce because that’s important for our society to succeed.”
Additionally, before Massullo’s award was presented, Citrus County School Board member and FSBA president Thomas Kennedy was presented with the first ever “Bridge Builder Award” by FSBA Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Messina.
“It’s taken me a while, but I finally figured out why Thomas Kennedy so identifies and connects with the character Ted Lasso,” said Messina. “Both of them are bridge builders who effortlessly connect disparate groups, and just like that fictional football coach who won the hearts of a divided team, our FSBA president, Thomas Kennedy, brought his own brand of positivity, warmth and wisdom to our association.
“He transformed challenges into opportunities, and he cultivated an environment of inclusivity where diverse perspectives were not only welcomed but celebrated. And just like Ted Lasso, who believed in the best in people, our president (Kennedy) saw the best in each of our members. And he encouraged them to be the best School Board members they could be.”
Messina then showed the board members and the public the online recognition of congratulatory messages from all his fellow school board members, including videos and heartfelt comments before presenting Kennedy with FSBA’s Bridge Builder Award.
