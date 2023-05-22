On Wednesday, May 17, the Citrus County Public Safety Training Center was recognized by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Office of Professionalism for completing a perfect audit for the 2021-22 academic year.
To achieve this, the training center participates in an annual audit of all basic recruit classes, advanced and specialized classes, and equivalency of training classes.
During the two-day audit, FDLE field representatives review all files for accuracy and ensure that all rules have been followed with no errors.
“I can’t express my gratitude enough to my staff for help making this audit successful,” said Citrus Schools Police Chief Dave Vincent. “This is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the full-time staff and our adjunct instructors here at the Public Safety Training Center.”
In the 2021-22 school year, the training center conducted two law enforcement officer academies, three correctional officer academies, 22 advanced and specialized classes and five equivalency of training classes. These classes represent 83 basic academy recruits and 349 existing law enforcement officers participating in training.
