For those of us who grew up in Florida schools, you may be familiar with the old FCAT (Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test), which then became FSA (Florida Standards Assessments).
Started this 2022-23 school year, the state of Florida has done away with FSA and is now using Progress Monitoring (PM), a method of testing that allows teachers to see what areas each individual student is lacking in so according to Amy Crowell, director of Research and Accountability for Citrus County Schools.
“They’re not shooting in the dark right now, that’s what’s really nice about this PM (testing). We have a guide to help us as we go,” said Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County School Board member and Florida School Boards Association president.
Essentially, students took the end-of-year assessment at the beginning of the year to see what Florida standards they already knew and which ones they still needed to learn. Then they took the test again midway through the year to see the progress they’ve made, and then they’ll take the final PM test at the end of the year. This way, teachers can more easily see which standards they still need to spend time on to bring students up to a level three or higher score on the final.
Per the PM data presented by Crowell at the recent School Board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Citrus County School District is showing improvements towards closing the gap between the district and state in students scoring a three or higher.
For third grade students taking the ELA progress monitoring assessment at the beginning of the year, the district saw 20 percent scoring three or higher while the state average was 22 percent. The mid-year assessment results showed improvements with 34 percent for the district and 35 percent for the state.
The district is seeing a similar trend to this across all grade levels that take this assessment. As students continue learning more of the standards, these scores are expected to rise further with the final assessment.
In addition to taking the PM assessments three times during the year, the test is entirely online, multiple choice and adaptive, meaning that the complexity of questions goes up or down based on getting a question right or wrong. So, everyone has to answer the same number of questions, but no two tests are exactly the same as the intensity of questions changes as they go.
The state of Florida is going to be looking at the results from all three PM tests and compare them to last year’s scale per county of how many students scored three or higher and will then come up with a new formula for next school year for assessments based on this.
It was also noted by Crowell and the board members that the improvement in scores seen this year is most likely due to a combination of the data teachers can utilize from PM and assessment tools such as i-Ready that are available to address targeted areas where students are lacking.
With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent in schools and the district receiving a letter grade of “C” for the 2021-22 school year grade, officials are hoping that the final test results are going to be good, and the data right now is showing that they are moving in that direction.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
