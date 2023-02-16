Citrus County School District Logo

For those of us who grew up in Florida schools, you may be familiar with the old FCAT (Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test), which then became FSA (Florida Standards Assessments).

Started this 2022-23 school year, the state of Florida has done away with FSA and is now using Progress Monitoring (PM), a method of testing that allows teachers to see what areas each individual student is lacking in so according to Amy Crowell, director of Research and Accountability for Citrus County Schools.

Amy Crowell

Crowell

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Thomas Kennedy

Kennedy

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.