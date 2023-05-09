DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning cellphones and TikTok in Florida schools

 AP

TALLAHASSEE — Saying that social media does “more harm than good,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed education changes that include prohibiting students from using cell phones during class time and curtailing use of the social-media platform TikTok on school grounds.

Also, DeSantis signed bills creating a “Teachers’ Bill of Rights” and imposing eight-year term limits on school-board members.

