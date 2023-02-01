A new proposal in the Florida House could see countless more students across the state gain access to a voucher program that would allow them to attend private schools instead of public should they choose to.
The bill (HB 1) was approved by the House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee in a 13-4 vote last Thursday, Jan. 26, meaning it will now move to the House floor for approval for the legislative session beginning March 7.
HB 1 would essentially strip the income requirements from the Family Empowerment Scholarship, allowing any public school-eligible student to apply and receive state funds for private tuition.
Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County School Board member and Florida School Boards Association president, said that HB 1 “expands choice” for students and parents.
“Choice is a positive development,” Kennedy said. “Citrus County Schools gives students access to innovative learning programs at all levels, including health careers, computer science, construction, environmental, art, JROTC programs and much more. HB 1 gives parents and families more power to choose a school they believe will provide the best education for their student. This, I hope, will lead to more flexibility for traditional public schools and more accountability for Family Empowerment Scholarship students.”
While the bill has largely received Republican support, many Democrats in the House have been critical, saying the bill could further cripple Florida's public education. It has long been an argument against voucher programs that they divert money from traditional public schools.
Although HB 1 could lead to a substantial increase in the amount of students receiving vouchers, the fiscal impact to the state remains unclear.
CCSB member Doug Dodd said he’s watching the legislative process closely as there’s still much discussion to be had in Tallahassee regarding HB 1.
“I’ve always been in favor of parents having options for the education of their children, so in that regard HB1 might be a good thing,” Dodd said. “However, I’m also a big proponent of a free and public education, so I don’t want to see our district schools suffer or be hurt by reduced funding. We’ve got to stay focused on providing a quality educational experience for our students in Citrus County regardless of what happens with HB1.”
Choice & Innovation Chairwoman Kaylee Tuck, who is sponsoring HB 1, said, “The point of the bill is to expand eligibility for every student, regardless of background, regardless of income status. We want to make sure that every student has the opportunity to have a customized education.”
In addition to getting rid of income requirements, HB 1 also would basically establish education savings accounts in Florida that could be used for private school tuition, tutoring expenses, instructional materials, fees for various exams and other services provided by public schools. Home-schooled students would also be eligible to receive vouchers.
“It's important to improve transparency and predictability in the Florida Education Finance Program,” Kennedy said, “So that the district can plan and budget appropriately for Family Empowerment Scholarship students, traditional students, and students who may move from one of these paths to the other.”
HB 1 is a priority in this upcoming legislative session in March, and it is still yet to be seen what kind of support or opposition it will receive in the House.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
