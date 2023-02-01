A new proposal in the Florida House could see countless more students across the state gain access to a voucher program that would allow them to attend private schools instead of public should they choose to.

The bill (HB 1) was approved by the House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee in a 13-4 vote last Thursday, Jan. 26, meaning it will now move to the House floor for approval for the legislative session beginning March 7.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Thomas Kennedy

Kennedy
Doug Dodd

Dodd

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.