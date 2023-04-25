New College Conservatives

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee voted to advance seven conservative appointees to the New College trustees. Six were tapped by DeSantis as he and other Republican leaders try to remake the small liberal-arts college in Sarasota.

 Chris O'Meara/AP

TALLAHASSEE — The Senate continued moving forward Monday with confirming a slate of Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees, as outnumbered Democrats grilled one of the governor's picks.

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee voted to advance seven conservative appointees to the New College trustees. Six were tapped by DeSantis as he and other Republican leaders try to remake the small liberal-arts college in Sarasota.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.