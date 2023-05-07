From military man to educator, Mike Mullen is retiring from his role as Assistant Superintendent of School Operations after spending 35 years in various roles in education.
“I've worked for a lot of strong leaders, military leaders, private leaders and I will tell you none have been as good as Sam Himmel in my opinion,” said Mullen. “She's just been a great person to work for, so I just feel fortunate. I've had a great job. … I've had a unique experience where I could start my day off at a pre-K classroom and finish my day off in a welding class and see the entire process. It's just been a great experience and I'll miss that part of it very much.”
His first job in a school district was as a custodian at night in a high school when he was going to college. He went on to work as a maintenance helper for a while, drove a school bus, was a teacher and substitute and coached football, so he’s seen the school system from all kinds of positions and holds an appreciation for what each job does.
Mullen and his wife, Marsha Mullen, who is a teacher at Forest Ridge Elementary School, are actually retiring at the same time. However, their plans are essentially to have no plans.
“We're not the kind of people that plan stuff out far in advance, you know,” said Mullen. “We have a camper; we like to go camping. I like to fish, and she likes to lay in the sand, so I can fish while she lays on the beach. Some people want to see the whole country; we don't have those kinds of plans. I might get so bored I want to go back to work. Who knows?”
Mullen’s position is being taken over by Dr. Scott Hebert, who has been serving in the role of Chief Academic Officer in recent years.
“I think he’s in a great position to take over,” said Mullen on Dr. Hebert’s promotion. “He and I have worked very closely together for several years and he’s at a point where he’s ready to step in and take over the operational side of schools, so he'll be more involved in helping with day-to-day activities in all the schools, and I think he's very capable of doing that. I hope he enjoys it and I know he's looking forward to it, he's excited about it.”
Mullen also said that everything has to change and he thinks the changes that are coming are going to be good for the school district.
“Somebody comes into a new job, they bring in a new perspective, they see stuff that other people don't see, and I think it's good. I think change is good sometimes, so it’ll be good for the school district.”
