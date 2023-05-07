Mike Mullen to retire

Then State Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, left, meets with Citrus County School District Superintendent Sam Himmel, center, and Assistant Superintendent Mike Mullen at the district headquarters in Inverness in this 2016 file photo. Mullen will soon retire from the district.

 Chronicle file

From military man to educator, Mike Mullen is retiring from his role as Assistant Superintendent of School Operations after spending 35 years in various roles in education.

Mike Mullen

Mullen

“I've worked for a lot of strong leaders, military leaders, private leaders and I will tell you none have been as good as Sam Himmel in my opinion,” said Mullen. “She's just been a great person to work for, so I just feel fortunate. I've had a great job. … I've had a unique experience where I could start my day off at a pre-K classroom and finish my day off in a welding class and see the entire process. It's just been a great experience and I'll miss that part of it very much.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929 or georgia.sullivan@chronicleonline.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.