Lita Stanton has always just wanted to help kids, and that passion is obvious in her efforts every day as math teacher at Citrus High School making sure students have the best and most successful high school experience possible.
Stanton is now in her 13th year teaching, but she originally got her degree in criminal justice. At that time, her mother who is principal at Lecanto Primary School sat her down and asked, “What is it that you actually want to do?”
Stanton answered, “I just want to help kids.” And they both laughed together as suddenly Stanton realized what she truly wanted to do.
She soon applied to teach at Inverness Middle School and everything “blossomed from there,” she said.
“I absolutely love it,” said Stanton. “Every day is different, and the students are amazing. I have students from my very first year that still keep in contact with me, which is amazing because they're in their upper twenties now. … It's not a job that I take for granted. We have the ability to change lives.”
Stanton is now in her seventh year at CHS teaching Algebra 1 inclusion and honors to ninth and tenth graders. Before that, she taught math and science at Inverness Middle School for six years.
Not only is Stanton a legacy teacher in the district with her mother having taught and is now an administrator in Citrus County, but she also graduated from CHS in 2002 and now works alongside the same teachers she had.
“I still remember my best and favorite teachers. I work with some of those people now, and it's incredible,” she said. “This was always my goal, to be here eventually and getting to work with the people that I was a student in their classroom is just the coolest feeling.”
At CHS, she is also heavily involved in school activities outside of the classroom. Stanton is currently homecoming and prom coordinator, in charge of student government, varsity cheer coach, girls’ tennis coach and graduation coordinator.
“So, I stay very busy. I love being involved,” said Stanton. “I love the students getting to see the teachers in a different atmosphere other than the classroom to build those relationships. That's what I pride myself on. I love what I do in my classroom, of course, but those other events are what they're going to remember most, and I love being a part of that.”
Her efforts both in and out of the classroom have recently been recognized and celebrated by her peers as Stanton won the 2024 Teacher of the Year award for the Citrus County School District in December.
Stanton said she was stunned at the district awards night, Galaxy of Stars. “It was an awesome experience just to be representing my school, let alone the district, and now getting ready for the state, it's just been kind of a whirlwind. And how do you compete against amazing educators? It is truly an honor; I was absolutely speechless.”
Now she’s working on the packet to submit for the state award, which includes recording a lesson in her classroom and her students are all super excited for it.
“They were the ones that were pumping me up for the district dinner,” said Stanton. “I got a standing ovation in my classroom from them, and they were just super proud. And students that I don't get to see on a regular basis came by and it was just a really nice feeling.”
She and her students are working together on coming up with the lesson plan to record so that they can be incorporated in the process as well. She said she wants them to feel like it’s their thing, not just hers.
In July, the state teacher of the year award winner will be announced at a gala dinner.
“It’s so nice to be around other educators that are doing the same things that we're doing,” said Stanton. “You know, if we can speak about it and bring light to the career, maybe we can transform it and the shortages will diminish. It’s not for the faint of heart, I get it, but it really is an amazing field so I'm hoping that we can get more people involved, fill up some of the shortages that we have and make some changes.”
As a teacher, Stanton’s classroom is always dynamic and cooperative as she has her students work in groups a majority of the time. She puts a lot of effort into making sure her students are not only comfortable in her classroom, but that they know they can ask for help if they need it.
“You set the tone the very first day that they walk in that room, and from then on you have them,” said Stanton.
The students want to believe that you care about them, said Stanton. So, she puts in that extra time to go to their sports games, she asks them how their weekend was, so it's not just about ‘sit down, do the work and leave.’
She always jokes on the first day of school, “You may not like my subject, but you will never not like my class.”
She knows that math is not everyone’s easiest or favorite subject, but she teaches it the way that she wanted it to be taught when she was in school.
“I explain things in a different way until they get it,” said Stanton. “I boost their confidence, so they don't just shut down when they look at a problem and think, ‘There's no way I'm ever going to be able to understand that.’ … Knowing that their foundation is strong is important to me.”
In addition to everything she already does for the school, Stanton also sets aside time to help at-risk seniors who still need to pass the math EOC to graduate.
She also brought the program IXL Math to the school which is a comprehensive learning program that helps measure where a student is at and what they need to work on to reach the state standards. Not long after, she became an ambassador for the program as well.
The same week she won teacher of the year, she found out she’s been selected as the only IXL ambassador in the country to speak at the 43rd Annual National Future of Education Technology Conference from Jan. 23 to 26 in New Orleans, LA, all expenses paid by IXL.
Mark Kahler, principal of CHS, said that Stanton is a major asset to the school. “She’s always doing something for the school. She really wants to help the kids. If you look at what teacher you would want at a school that just truly loves kids, it’s Lita Stanton.”
“I love what I do, I mean it's simple as that. I love what I do,” said Stanton.
