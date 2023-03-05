phlebotomy interns

Crystal River Academy of Health Careers student Sam Lopez, 17, works with Ashlee Nardone, Donor Services Specialist 1, Thursday afternoon, March 2 at the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Lecanto. The teen, along with two other high school students, is participating in an internship to learn the ins and outs of the specialized work the center performs.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Three Crystal River High School seniors are learning to “stick” dummy arms, draw blood and every other step of the process that goes into the work at LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County School Board member, brought the idea to LifeSouth’s COO James D. Pettyjohn and CEO Kim Kinsell, as well as Darrick Buettner, director of Secondary Education for the district, and together they developed the program that officially began on Feb. 4.

Sam Lopez, left, Sophia Monsalve and Emily Ivory, right, are participating in a phlebotomy internship at LifeSouth Blood Center.

