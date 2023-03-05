Crystal River Academy of Health Careers student Sam Lopez, 17, works with Ashlee Nardone, Donor Services Specialist 1, Thursday afternoon, March 2 at the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Lecanto. The teen, along with two other high school students, is participating in an internship to learn the ins and outs of the specialized work the center performs.
Three Crystal River High School seniors are learning to “stick” dummy arms, draw blood and every other step of the process that goes into the work at LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.
Thomas Kennedy, Citrus County School Board member, brought the idea to LifeSouth’s COO James D. Pettyjohn and CEO Kim Kinsell, as well as Darrick Buettner, director of Secondary Education for the district, and together they developed the program that officially began on Feb. 4.
The CRHS Academy of Health Careers coordinator Danielle Doherty handpicked the three students from the Academy who are essentially the “guinea pigs” of the program, Emily Ivory, Sam Lopez and Sophia Monsalve.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“It has definitely opened a new door for us,” said Lopez. “We get to see firsthand how a healthcare department works, we get to shadow them and learn to use their technology and it’s really interesting.”
While the students are not allowed to do any of the actual “sticking” on donors, meaning they don’t draw any real blood from people, they do practice how to on fake arms with the help and guidance of the trainers at the LifeSouth center in Lecanto.
They also learn about every step of the process of blood banking, from recruiting donors to delivering blood to the hospitals. They’re learning the paperwork, how to navigate HIPAA (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), and how to interview potential donors.
The latter is Ivory’s favorite part of the internship so far.
“Working with people one on one, even if it’s just checking them in, the people that come in here are super nice,” Ivory said. “Getting to work with your community first-hand and seeing what that would be like when I have a career later on, I really like it. I like being able to connect with people.”
As for Lopez, she enjoys learning about the technology used by the center.
“Working in a hospital in the future, these are things I’m going to have to be familiar with,” said Lopez.
It is an 80-hour internship, but the students are able to fit in their hours wherever they can in their already-packed schedules, according to LifeSouth District Director Amber McCue. The students are currently averaging two to three times a week for about two hours at a time, and then for a bit longer period on Saturdays, with the goal of finishing it by end of May.
McCue also highlighted how this year is LifeSouth’s 40th anniversary since the first donation center in Citrus County opened, and how far they have come as a nonprofit blood bank. Now they are piloting an internship program with local high school students to help increase knowledge and awareness of what blood banking is and how much truly goes into it.
Ivory even said she’s considering working at LifeSouth after graduation and while in college.
“I recommend it, I really do,” Ivory said. “And I recommend people give blood in general. It helps people and you only feel a little pinch.”
“It’s a really good opportunity, especially to be behind the scenes of what they do,” Lopez said.
To learn more about LifeSouth and how to donate, go online to lifesouth.org.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.