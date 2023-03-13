Trinity Vo, left, leads the Lecanto High School marching band as they perform their piece that won eighth place at the 2022 FMBC State Finals. Students in the front row from left are: Preston Hoffman, tenth grade, TJ Haynes, tenth grade, Amani Guernsey, ninth grade, Nevaeh Jamieson, ninth grade, Garrett Miller, ninth grade, and Selena Anthony, ninth grade.
For the first time in Lecanto High School history and only the second time in county history, LHS’s marching band not only made it to the 2022 FMBC State Finals this past season but placed eighth overall against 73 competing 1A marching bands.
The band achieved a final score of 78.150, just 0.6 shy of seventh place. It was also the smallest band that performed in the finals that day, Nov. 19, in the 1A category, which is the category for smaller band programs.
Trinity Vo, 16, LHS senior and the band’s drum major (conductor) said it was “really special” to her.
“This was the first and only year I’ll ever be drum major, so being in that leadership position and going somewhere like state finals is really big. It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” said Vo.
The band practiced for more than 402 hours ahead of the competition with a fully original piece composed by Justin Plant, Lecanto Middle School band director, and his friend Joshua Gutveg.
“It was the first time I’ve ever had a customized show like that,” said Bobby Crane, LHS band director.
The piece they performed was unique in its message about being just a small speck in the universe, but still able to make waves wherever you go.
“We just wanted to show that, you know, there’s more to life than just yourself,” Crane explained. “You are a tiny fish in a big pond, but you have a great effect on whatever you do.”
Gavin Boehmer, 16, LHS junior and mellophone player, thought it was extra special that it was Lecanto that won.
“We’re in the middle of nowhere, it’s cow fields for miles, and we’re facing all these Miami bands, and I thought it was extra special we managed to pull off what we did with what we have,” said Boehmer.
Last year, Crane said he believed they could’ve achieved something similar to this accomplishment, but they experienced electronic equipment failure on the day of the performance where all of their sound systems didn’t work. So last year they tied for tenth place, when the judges told them they might’ve placed higher.
“One thing I keep telling them is ‘on and ever upwards, forwards never backwards,’” said Crane. “So basically, we were [at finals] last year, we’re not going to settle for that. We’re not going to stop where we did last year, we’re going to keep building from there.”
Aidan Bice, 17, LHS junior and high brass captain, said it felt “weird” and like a new experience for him even though he’s a junior, since they had just experienced what happened the year prior.
For 14-year-old freshman Nevaeh Jamieson, though, it was a “really cool feeling” to experience it as a freshman. “It was a really big deal.”
The achievement comes 20 years after the last time a Citrus County marching band made it to the finals when LHS’s current principal, Jason Koon, took Citrus High School’s marching band to state finals back when he was a teacher at CHS.
Everyone in the marching band, excluding the freshman who just started this year, have been playing together for years now. They’ve all kind of grown up together, said Crane.
“This was my last year, and we went from being like 16th place to being eighth in the state and that’s really cool,” said Jaszimine Lathem, 18, senior and tuba player. “It’s insane, going that far in four years is a lot, it was a lot of work to get there.”
Crane was beaming with pride as he described what it was like for him as band director for the past seven years to witness the band make it to finals.
“Their first performance, there was a little bit of a rough patch, so I was kind of nervous, but as soon as we blew through that and it sounded phenomenal, I was like ‘oh we did this, we’re going to make it,’” said Crane.
“It was so good. This is my seventh year, and I was given a very good program when I got here, but I took what was there and built on it for the past seven years, and then had to rebuild a little bit because of COVID, so to me it was like seven years of really hard work and finally we achieved this. It was overwhelming to me,” said Crane.
To watch the LHS marching band’s state finals performance, which they performed at the Feb. 14 Citrus County School Board meeting, go to tinyurl.com/2p9hnpe9.
