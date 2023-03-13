LHS band

Janae Joyner, senior, plays baritone during the Lecanto High School marching band’s performance of their 2022 FMBC State Finals piece at the Citrus County School Board meeting on Feb. 14.

 Special to the Chronicle

For the first time in Lecanto High School history and only the second time in county history, LHS’s marching band not only made it to the 2022 FMBC State Finals this past season but placed eighth overall against 73 competing 1A marching bands.

The band achieved a final score of 78.150, just 0.6 shy of seventh place. It was also the smallest band that performed in the finals that day, Nov. 19, in the 1A category, which is the category for smaller band programs.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

LHS band

Trinity Vo, left, leads the Lecanto High School marching band as they perform their piece that won eighth place at the 2022 FMBC State Finals. Students in the front row from left are: Preston Hoffman, tenth grade, TJ Haynes, tenth grade, Amani Guernsey, ninth grade, Nevaeh Jamieson, ninth grade, Garrett Miller, ninth grade, and Selena Anthony, ninth grade.
LHS band

Amani Guernsey, ninth grade, plays clarinet during the Lecanto High School marching band’s performance at the Citrus County School Board meeting on Feb. 14.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.