Karen Deschamps

Karen has spent the last 20 years teaching the children at Forest Ridge Elementary school. She is currently teaching Kindergarten there. Her no quit attitude extends to both her personal and professional life, where she loves to bring technology into the classroom, “Technology definitely helps to keep the kids engaged and our new BenQ is used daily and the kids love it!”.

Outstanding Teacher

In Karen’s opinion, the best part of being a teacher is knowing that she is making a difference in so many lives. “Each year, I do a teddy bear picnic for the first day of school. The kids all bring their favorite stuffy and we celebrate. They love that!”.

