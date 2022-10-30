Karen has spent the last 20 years teaching the children at Forest Ridge Elementary school. She is currently teaching Kindergarten there. Her no quit attitude extends to both her personal and professional life, where she loves to bring technology into the classroom, “Technology definitely helps to keep the kids engaged and our new BenQ is used daily and the kids love it!”.
In Karen’s opinion, the best part of being a teacher is knowing that she is making a difference in so many lives. “Each year, I do a teddy bear picnic for the first day of school. The kids all bring their favorite stuffy and we celebrate. They love that!”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.