After a recent Citrus County School Board meeting, educators may soon turn to man’s best friend to crack down on vaping in public schools.
School Board members approved the beginning steps of a pilot program May 23 that could put a K-9 capable of sniffing out vape pens, nicotine and THC into public schools.
While the dog won’t be implemented until further discussion and planning, the police department did receive approval to find a dog and begin further research.
District 1 Member Thomas Kennedy said the program’s priority would be educating kids and maintaining public safety rather than criminalizing school interactions.
“We’re trying to improve the health of students in a really unique and absolutely amazing out-of-the-box approach,” he said.
First, the School Board will find a dog from willing shelters. CCSB Police Chief David Vincent said their focus is on getting a dog friendly enough to deal with lots of kids.
“I don’t want a dog that looks like it’ll bite your arm off,” said Vincent.
From there, the dog will be trained by Sgt. Richie Cunningham. Cunningham has more than 20 years’ experience in training K-9s, including training a dog to find electronic devices believed to contain child pornography around suspected predators.
Through his work, the dog will learn to identify the scent of the vape pens themselves. If implemented, the dogs would be able to passively sit by who or what the smell is coming from.
His training with both the dog and its handler also prevents a majority of false detections, as the dog searches independently of cues given by its handler.
In addition to finding the pens, Cunningham said, bringing the dogs to schools randomly could prevent kids from bringing drugs in the first place.
“Ninety percent of a dog’s use is as a deterrent factor,” he said in the meeting.
The program is expected to cost $6,290 for the upcoming fiscal year – though Vincent and Cunningham said community support could end up funding future expenses.
Before any drug-detecting dog sees a classroom, CCSB will first look into legal and logistical liabilities, making sure students can’t be wrongfully searched or otherwise face unintended consequences of the dogs.
Disciplinary procedures – like the countywide Code of Conduct – may also require revisions before any K-9s are implemented.
While an initial timeline sets the implementation for potentially as early as August, the K-9 program will continue to be discussed and revised across future meetings in the coming weeks.
Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via e-mail at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.
