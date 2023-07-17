137 of Citrus County’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed rising seniors for the 2023-24 school year are embarking on their journey to graduation and the future a little earlier than the rest of their class as the annual Summer RISE (Resources, Information, Support, Entry) event kicks off July 18-19 at the College of Central Florida (CF).
The free two-day event, put on by the Citrus County Coalition of College and Careers and Citrus County Education Foundation alongside several community partners and sponsors, features 10 “breakout sessions,” according to Darrick Buettner, director of special academics, who has overseen the program since 2018.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
These sessions teach several important topics and skills, including completing your first scholarship, financial aid, college resumes and essays, prep for an interview and even “old-fashioned ‘Thank You’ cards.”
These sessions then culminate with mock interviews. More than 50 volunteers from the community attend to give mock interviews to these students, Buettner said.
“Summer RISE does not just end after the event, however,” said Buettner. “Our wonderful high school counselors and teachers support students throughout the school year getting ready for life after high school. Additionally, Mr. Patrick Simon and his volunteers with the Citrus County Coalition of College and Careers visit each high school once a week to continue supporting our students.”
These 137 students who signed up for the event will receive continued support throughout the application process for college or through navigating the career/technical pathway.
“To the best of my knowledge, this type of county-wide event for rising high school seniors that incorporates multiple community organizations is the only one of its kind in Florida,” said Buettner.
Now in its fifth year, this is the largest turnout of students attending since its founding. In 2022, the number had nearly doubled to reach a record of 95 students in attendance. This year, that number has gone up to 137 as more and more students are becoming aware of Summer RISE’s impact.
Since this event has begun, Summer RISE has been offered in collaboration of the nonprofit organization Citrus County Coalition for College & Careers, Suncoast YMCA, College of Central Florida, Citrus County Education Foundation, Citrus County Schools and the Citrus County Chronicle.
For more on the Citrus County Coalition of College and Careers and additional post-graduate resources, such as scholarship and college applications, campus tours, SAT/ACT practice tests and videos and more, go to citruscollegecoalition.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.