Greeted by a busload of confetti cannons, banners, gifts and applause, twenty of Citrus County's best and brightest students had their front yards turned into mini ceremonies as this school year's Golden Citrus Scholars.
Back by popular demand, School District officials and Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) board members ventured around the county Saturday, April 29, for their fourth annual Golden Citrus Scholars bus tour, making 19 stops to honor these remarkable students.
Each public high school in the county selected students for seven different categories, which the school district and CCEF then chose from to determine the district's winners for these categories.
Slightly different from last year, rather than eight categories for selection, the categories for English, Literature & Journalism and World Languages & Foreign Studies were combined into one this year: English Language Arts & World Languages.
On Saturday, the bus stopped to give 10 students nominated by their schools a $500 stipend to spend on educational expenses after high school, a plaque and a gift bag with a certificate for a free sub and ice cream at Publix inside.
Eight students were also chosen (one tied) to be a school district Golden Scholar for the seven categories. They each received a $1,000 educational stipend, a laptop and a gift bag.
Carson Edwards, of Crystal River High School, wasn’t just chosen by his school to be its Golden Scholar in mathematics. He was also selected to be the school district’s Hall of Fame Golden Citrus Scholar, awarding him a $2,000 stipend in addition to the laptop and other gifts.
"I'm super surprised, I didn't expect it but I'm super appreciative and just happy to be here," said Carson.
The bus tour riders showered both him and his twin brother, Austin Edwards, who is the district's Golden Scholar for Social Studies, in gifts and golden confetti as their achievements were announced together Saturday afternoon.
"I won't brag about it too much, but just a little bit," said Carson, referencing his brother's district win versus the Hall of Fame award he received, both remarkable achievements for the siblings.
Both brothers will be attending the University of Florida (UF), Carson to study mechanical engineering and Austin to study engineering.
Laci Hindalong and Cage Newman received the school district’s title of Golden Heart Scholar, a student who has faced adversity in their life and yet persevered in their studies.
"I feel very honored that I was able to receive this award," said Hindalong, Citrus High School's Career and Technical Golden Scholar. "I'm very shocked that I got the Golden Heart award, I wasn't really expecting that. I'm very appreciative of everything and I feel very honored that I got to represent Citrus High School."
"This is awesome, and I really appreciate all of the gifts, I was not expecting all of this," said Newman, who is Lecanto High School's Golden Scholar for Social Studies. "I just feel really, really happy and excited."
Hindalong and Newman were also each awarded a $2,000 stipend in addition to their armload of gifts from CCEF and its partners.
In his advice to other students, Carson encouraged others to "keep working hard."
"You're going to do great," he said. "Just stick with it and everything will turn out great."
The two Golden Heart Scholars' advice for those in high school: don't procrastinate, get plenty of sleep and focus on your goals.
Here are the Golden Citrus Scholars of 2023:
English Language Arts & World Languages: Lecanto High School's Zachariah Hooper, district winner; Darla Edwards, of Citrus High School; and Sophia Monsalve, of Crystal River High School.
Fine & Performing Arts: Citrus High School’s Jacob Bemis, district winner; Olivia Riffe, of Crystal River High School; and Alexis Rodriguez, of Lecanto High School.
Leadership & Service: Citrus High School’s Brooke Sanders, district winner; Morgan Faust, of Crystal River High School; and Alissa Ward, of Lecanto High School.
Mathematics & Engineering: Citrus High School’s Carl Wilson and Lecanto High School's Nuwayrah Sami tie as district winners; and Carson Edwards, of Crystal River High School, Hall of Fame Scholar.
Science: Citrus High School’s Lucia Dillersberger, district winner; Garrett Hickman, of Crystal River High School; and Riya Patel, of Lecanto High School.
Social Studies: Crystal River High School’s Austin Edwards, district winner; Chase Watkins, of Citrus High School; and Cage Newman, of Lecanto High School, Golden Heart Scholar.
Career & Technical: Crystal River High School’s Kasey Strom, district winner; Rory Croasdale, of Lecanto High School; and Laci Hindalong, of Citrus High School, Golden Heart Scholar.
In Carson Edwards's Golden Scholars nomination letter, CRHS Academy of Health Careers Coordinator Danielle Doherty-Koch wrote of him, "Carson is a shining example of a diligent, well-rounded and very driven student committed to his education. ... He consistently treats both students and staff with respect, kindness and appreciation."
In addition to being a National AP Scholar and AP Capstone Diploma recipient, Edwards is a 2023 National Merit Finalist, a 2022 STEM Sunshine State Scholar, is in the honors biomedical science pathway of the Academy of Health Careers at CRHS and is certified as a Biotechnician Assistant through Biotility and UF.
He completed more than 300 hours of community service and was vice president on the Superintendent Student Council senior year, was a senator for 2022 Florida Boys State, representative for Citrus County Blessings Student Board for two years, on the CRHS Academic Team all four years and captain senior year, placed at Math Field Day three years in a row and has been varsity captain of the soccer team for two years among several other sports-related accomplishments.
After graduation, Edwards plans to attend UF to study mechanical engineering with the intention of becoming a mechanical and aerospace engineer.
In Hindalong's Golden Scholar nomination letter, CHS girls weightlifting head coach Cindy Lewis wrote, "She has faced adversity that many of us cannot imagine; yet through it all she stays positive and focused on her goals. I am proud to know her and admire all that she has accomplished."
Hindalong has already earned her AP Capstone Diploma and is an AP Scholar with Honor. She has completed the Nature Coast Investment Practicum and has earned business and childcare certifications, as well as credit in seven criminology classes at CF.
On top of the 255 hours of community service she earned, Hindalong was also captain of the varsity weightlifting team, an Academic All-State recipient, wrestling team manager and is in CHS's Hall of Fame.
After graduation, Hindalong plans to attend the University of South Florida where she will major in biology and criminology with the intention of becoming a crime scene investigator.
"My goal is to enter this field with the desire to change at least one person's life and give them the justice and peace they deserve," said Hindalong. "I want to inspire change in areas that have seen years of corruption, injustice and very little revisions."
Cage Newman was described in his nomination letter, written by LHS IB Social Studies teacher Robert LeCours, as having "a love for history that extends from a personal love for his country."
"Cage is a young man of deep integrity and kindness, whose aim is not only for his own success, but to support the success of his peers and family," wrote LeCours.
A member of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at LHS, Newman is an AP Scholar with Distinction and has received the National Merit Commendation.
Newman is also a Purple Heart Ceremony student representative for LHS. Not only did he attend the ceremony each year, but he coordinated with more than 60 students and staff members to collect photos and stories from participants to honor veterans in their families, creating a beautifully organized board to present at the ceremony.
Following graduation, Newman plans to attend Florida State University to study physics and astrophysics with the intention of becoming a theoretical physicist.
To read more about the school district’s Golden Scholars, view this story online at chronicleonline.com.
Golden Citrus Scholar District Winners of 2023
English Language Arts & World Languages: Zachariah Hooper, LHS. Hooper is an IB Diploma recipient and an AP Scholar with Distinction. He has been on the school Honor Roll all four years and this year is a County Academic Team member to participate in the state competition. He is a Citrus County Blessings student representative, a Life Scout in Boy Scouts and a member of the IB Student Advisory Council. In junior year, Hooper was one of only 17 percent of students in the world to receive a level five on the AP Literature and Composition exam. After graduation, Hooper plans to study chemical engineering in college to pursue a career in that field.
Fine & Performing Arts: Jacob Bemis, CHS. A member of Honor Roll all four years, Bemis is an AP Scholar with Distinction and has lettered every year in band and chorus. He was Brass Lieutenant in band and president of the choral department his senior year, as well as CHS Breez' Band director and accompanist all four years. Other achievements include accompanied 20 Superior performances at District S&E, accompanied 7 Superior performances at State S&E, received Superior at State S&E for a horn solo, participated in FMEA All-State Reading Chorus and FMEA All-State High School Jazz Band as pianist, and accompanied All-County Chorus. After graduation, Bemis plans to study chemical engineering in college to pursue being a chemical engineer.
Leadership & Service: Brooke Sanders, CHS. Sanders not only received an AP Capstone Diploma, but also is on track to finish her AA or AS degree before June 2023. A Sunshine State Scholar and highly accomplished athlete, Sanders has participated in Key Club all four years, as well as Interact Club and Link Crew. She has been student leader for her youth group and vacation bible school leader all of high school, and dedicated 75 hours to volunteer local mission trips. Sanders accumulated more than 80 hours of community service in the ER with Hospital Corporations of America and more than 50 hours with Straight Up Sports teaching young kids how to play basketball. After high school, Sanders plans to go into pre-med in college to become a doctor.
Mathematics & Engineering (tie): Carl Wilson, CHS. Wilson is in the Academy of Computer Science at CHS and is a National AP Scholar. He received his AP Capstone Diploma in June 2022 and is a STEM Sunshine State Scholar nominee for CHS. He was class president junior year and student body vice president senior year. Wilson excelled in all of his math classes and had already completed his graduation requirements for math by sophomore year. After graduation, Wilson plans to study econometrics and computer programming to pursue a career as a quantitative finance analyst.
Mathematics & Engineering (tie): Nuwayrah Sami, LHS. Sami is an AP Scholar with Distinction, IB Diploma recipient and National Merit Finalist. She is LHS's STEM Sunshine State Scholar nominee and received an Academic Varsity Letter. She was also vice president of Medshare junior year and president senior year, and senior voice for IB Student Advisory Council. After high school, Sami plans to continue volunteering at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and potentially complete a CNA certification. In college, she plans to student health sciences to pursue being a nurse practitioner or physician's assistant.
Science: Lucia Dillersberger, CHS. Dillersberger attended the Academy of Environmental Science for two years, placed second at regional science fair junior year and third in senior year, and is an AP Scholar with Honor. She placed first in the forestry category at Regional Envirothon her sophomore year, making her a state qualifier. She is NAUI Open Water Scuba certified, participated in the National Ocean Sciences Bowl for three years, was team captain for two years in the Envirothon Academic Competition, and participated in several other programs and activities centered around the environment. After graduation, Dillersberger will attend the University of West Florida to study environmental science with a focus on environmental management, to pursue a career as an environmental scientist.
Social Studies: Austin Edwards, CRHS. Edwards is a National AP Scholar and AP Capstone Diploma recipient. In addition to being very involved with athletics, he was a senator in 2022 Florida American Legion Boys State, is a certified Biotechnician Assistant through Biotility and UF, a Sunshine State Scholar nominee for CRHS, is vice president on the Superintendent Student Advisory Committee, received an Eagle Scout award and was selected for the College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program. After graduation, Edwards plans to study engineering at UF to become a mechanical engineer in a medically focused firm.
Career & Technical: Kasey Strom, CRHS. Strom is on the nursing assistant pathway in the Academy of Health Careers at CRHS and is an AP Scholar. During her junior year, Strom obtained her CNA license and now works at Cypress Cove Care Center. She is vice president of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) for the second year in a row and was awarded the HOSA Barba James Service Award. In junior year, she was a top 10 HOSA International Level Physical Therapy Competitor, placed first at the regional HOSA Physical Therapy Competition and placed second at the Florida State HOSA Physical Therapy Competition. After graduation, Strom plans to attend UCF study health sciences with the goal to obtain a doctorate of physical therapy and become a physical therapist.
