Citrus County School District Golden Heart recipient Cage Newman, 18, is flanked by Citrus County School District Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Hebert and Citrus County Education Foundation Executive Director Shaundra Burdette Saturday morning, April 29 while Dr. Hebert snaps a cell phone photo. The teen receives news of his Golden Heart award in front of friends and family at his Hernando home.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Greeted by a busload of confetti cannons, banners, gifts and applause, twenty of Citrus County's best and brightest students had their front yards turned into mini ceremonies as this school year's Golden Citrus Scholars.

Back by popular demand, School District officials and Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) board members ventured around the county Saturday, April 29, for their fourth annual Golden Citrus Scholars bus tour, making 19 stops to honor these remarkable students.

As confetti and streamers float to the ground, Crystal River High School senior Carson Edwards celebrates his Citrus Golden Scholars Hall of Fame award Saturday afternoon, April 29, outside his Homosassa home.
Citrus Golden Scholars Hall of Fame winner Carson Edwards' brother, Austin Edwards, also was a Citrus Golden Scholar district winner. Their parents amended a sign in their yard to reflect that two Golden Scholars live at their home.
Citrus High School student and Citrus County School District Golden Heart award recipient Laci Hindalong is presented the 2023 district Golden Scholar award Saturday morning, April 29. She is one of two recipients of the honor this year.
Shawyn Newman, grandmother of Golden Heart recipient Cage Newman, reacts to the announcement of his award Saturday morning, April 29, at the family home in Hernando.
Signs in the front yard of Citrus High School senior Laci Hindalong let the world know a Golden Citrus Scholar lives at this address. On top of being a Golden Scholar for Citrus High the teen is also a Golden Heart recipient, one of two in the district this year.
Carson Edwards

Laci Hindalong

Cage Newman

Zachariah Hooper

Jacob Bemis

Brooke Sanders

Carl Wilson

Nuwayrah Sami

Lucia Dillersberger

Austin Edwards

Kasey Strom

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929 or georgia.sullivan@chronicleonline.com.

