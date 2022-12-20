Gloria Dumas-Bishop retires from WTC

Withlacoochee Technical College Director Gloria Dumas-Bishop will retire from her position at the Inverness-based school at the end of this week. She has spent the past eight years as the school's director.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Gloria Dumas Bishop, director of Withlacoochee Technical College in Inverness, is retiring this week after 35 years in education.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my career in education and take a lot of pride in the work I have done not only as a teacher but also as an administrator,” Bishop said.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.