For those students who need to retake either the FSA ELA Grade 10 (Reading and Writing) or the FSA Algebra 1 EOC exams for graduation, retakes will be administered beginning Tuesday, Feb. 21. Deadline to sign up is Monday, Feb. 13.
To arrange to test with students during school hours, students should contact any of the high schools to schedule a date and time, per a district release.
For students who can't make it during this time, they will need to contact Caitlin Hamzawi to make an appointment and find an alternate time and location.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
When calling the schools, contact the following people:
- Crystal River High School: Stacey Elliott, 352-795-4641, Ext. 4815
- Lecanto High School: Catrina Ecklund, 352-746-2334, Ext. 4207
- Citrus High School: Jaime Fehrenbach, 352-726-2241, Ext. 4554
To schedule for an alternate time and location or for any questions about the exams and to determine if this test meets your requirements for high school graduation, contact Hamzawi at 352-726-1931, Ext. 2244.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.