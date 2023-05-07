Dr. Scott Hebert

Dr. Scott Hebert has recently been named the Citrus County School District assistant superintendent of school operations.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

From a small farm in Pennsylvania to the spring-fed waters of Citrus County, Dr. Scott Hebert continues to uphold his values of hard work, responsibility and teamwork throughout his career in Citrus County Schools.

“My grandmother lived with us and she had always wanted to be a teacher,” said Dr. Hebert, recalling the origins of his spark for education. “She never did because she was a farm wife and her husband passed away and she just never did. I had always liked working with kids, always liked learning, always liked being a part of that, and so that kind of drew me into that being something I wanted to do. I wanted to be a teacher and inspire kids.”

Dr. Scott Hebert

In his youth, Dr. Scott Hebert grew up on a farm and says education became his passion.

