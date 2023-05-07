From a small farm in Pennsylvania to the spring-fed waters of Citrus County, Dr. Scott Hebert continues to uphold his values of hard work, responsibility and teamwork throughout his career in Citrus County Schools.
“My grandmother lived with us and she had always wanted to be a teacher,” said Dr. Hebert, recalling the origins of his spark for education. “She never did because she was a farm wife and her husband passed away and she just never did. I had always liked working with kids, always liked learning, always liked being a part of that, and so that kind of drew me into that being something I wanted to do. I wanted to be a teacher and inspire kids.”
Growing up on a farm, hard work, teamwork and responsibility are values that were instilled in him from a young age and they were something he felt was important to provide to kids through education, said Dr. Hebert.
From there, he went on to get his bachelor’s degree in education from Slippery Rock University, which he ensured the Chronicle is, in fact, a real university in Pennsylvania despite the name.
Long tired from the snow of the north, Dr. Hebert conducted his own in-depth research on places to move to in Florida that would line up with his personal values he gained from his small farming community he grew up in.
“This community was most similar to where I grew up and I felt like it had the values and beliefs that I had from my hometown,” said Dr. Hebert, having moved to Citrus in 1989 and started his first teaching job at Lecanto Middle School that same year.
In the 34 years he has spent in the school district, he worked for 12 years as a teacher, three years as a school counselor, three years as an assistant principal, six years as a principal and ten years as district staff as Director of Elementary and then most recently Chief Academic Officer.
As of May 9, Dr. Hebert will now be working in the role of Assistant Superintendent of School Operations, replacing retiring Assistant Superintendent Mike Mullen.
On top of that, after he graduated from Florida Southern College with his doctorate in 2019, they contacted him to be an adjunct professor in the doctoral program, so for the past two years he’s been serving in that position.
He also serves on several local boards of directors, including for the Suncoast YMCA, Citrus County Blessings and Citrus County Education Foundation.
Additionally, in 1999 he won the Florida Teacher of the Year Award. He was inducted into the Florida Educators Hall of Fame and he received the Milken National Educator Award.
As Assistant Superintendent of School Operations, Dr. Hebert’s top three focuses are school safety, students and returning to an “A” district status.
“As a district we believe, and I believe this wholeheartedly with our district, safety is number one. We want to make sure that our kids are safe,” said Hebert. “Continuing to work with our chief, our school resource officers to make sure that we have all the safe practices that we need in school.”
“Number two: students have to be at the forefront of what we do. That's why we're here and so I want our kids to have choices, so I kind of thought about this idea of ‘your choice, your path, your future,’” Hebert continued. “We want to make sure that we're providing the best educational environment for kids and their future because we want them to be successful.”
“Thirdly, and I'm going to be honest here, we want to be back as an “A” school district. We’re already monitoring all of our processes, our materials. We want to strengthen what’s happening within the schools. If there’s programs that we feel are not the most effective, we need to remove those. And we’re already in the process of doing that,” Hebert wrapped up.
He also mentioned there are always secondary responsibilities that he wants to continue to improve on, including having an open line of communication with parents and students as well as being fiscally responsible in all decisions the district makes and encouraging community partnerships.
“We’re only as good as everybody together, and when I think about my role as assistant superintendent, I want to continue to be able to inspire others to be successful,” said Hebert. “When I think about the inspiration that my grandmother gave to me, I just want to continue that.”
Even though Dr. Hebert has reached this higher position with the district, the community and students can still expect to see him doing his “Signature Scott Selfie” at events around the county.
“It's just become something I do and I really do it for the kids,” he explained. “I know they like it, they're excited about it and I want to stay connected with what's important to them.”
