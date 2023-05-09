TALLAHASSEE — Potentially setting the stage for a legal fight, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill that will place additional restrictions on public-employee unions, including preventing dues from being deducted from workers’ paychecks.

DeSantis signed the bill (SB 256) during an event with other state leaders in Miami. While the changes would affect a variety of public-employee unions, much of the attention has focused on teachers unions, which heavily backed DeSantis’ opponent, Democrat Charlie Crist, in last year’s gubernatorial election.

Florida News Service Assignment Manager Tom Urban contributed to this report.

