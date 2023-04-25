CRHS teacher named NIE Teacher of the Year runner-up

Rachel Miller, Health Academy teacher at Crystal River High School, was recognized as a runner-up for the Tampa Bay Times Newspaper in Education Teacher of the Year awards ceremony Thursday evening, April 20, at the Junior Achievement Tampa Bay Finance Park.
"The TBT has allowed my students to have reliable, relevant material at the click of a button, to foster learning and gain knowledge that will further doctors, nurses, dentists, and more," Miller said. "Many of my students found this to be such a great resource that they plan to use it throughout college as well. This will allow them to stay up to date with the most recent health-related research and news."
